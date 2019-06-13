Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

After four years of Trump in politics, it takes a pretty outrageous statement in the year of our Lord 2019 to feel like a real violation of norms. But the president can still deliver: In an interview with ABC News, Trump told George Stephanopoulos that if a foreign government came to him with dirt on his political opponents in the coming election, he would accept it.

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos he wouldn't necessarily alert the FBI if approached by foreign figures with information on his 2020 opponent: "It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it." https://t.co/O9Sg8m6G3A pic.twitter.com/TRZzxXxOtJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 12, 2019

Though the interview might be his most startling comment on the topic since the “Russia, if you’re listening” speech, the president has previously defended his son’s decision to go forward with the Trump Tower meeting in June 2016. “I think from a practical standpoint most people would’ve taken that meeting. It’s called opposition research, or even research into your opponent,” Trump said in July 2017, when reports of Trump Jr.’s involvement first broke. Though the belief appears to be ingrained in the president’s mind, the FBI director sees the matter differently. In testimony to Congress last month, Christopher Wray contradicted Trump, saying that “my view is that if any public official or member of any campaign is contacted by any nation state or anybody acting on behalf of a nation state about influencing or interfering with our election, then that’s something that the F.B.I. would want to know about.”

Upon the interview’s publication, Democrats immediately jumped to condemn the president’s open hostility to the rule of law. In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Bernie Sanders said that he was “not exactly shocked. I think we have a president who neither understands the Constitution of the United States or respects the Constitution. Somebody that does not believe in the separation of powers and somebody who thinks he’s above the law. I mean, that is why I believe the House should begin impeachment inquiries on Trump. So, no, I’m not shocked.”

The #MuellerReport made it clear: A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation. Now, he said he'd do it all over again. It's time to impeach Donald Trump. https://t.co/yk25iGYpmC — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 12, 2019

It’s time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings. https://t.co/yYG6oqHfCm — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 12, 2019

President Trump is once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections. This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2019

China is listening.

Russia is listening.

North Korea is listening.



Let’s speak the truth: this president is a national security threat. https://t.co/wsPYTzq0u0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2019

It’s not “oppo research” — it’s foreign interference in US elections.



That you would say this is disgraceful. That you would do it from the Oval Office (yet again) proves you’re unfit for the office you hold. https://t.co/7YQn07yRbm — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 13, 2019

It is shocking to hear the President say outright that he is willing to put himself indebt to a foreign power... not to mention the foreign interference in an American election part. https://t.co/xlQoELsTif — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 12, 2019

Disgraceful yet sadly par for the course for this president.



When the president talks like this, it’s no wonder @SenateMajLdr McConnell is blocking bipartisan efforts to secure our elections from foreign interference. https://t.co/AOHAlS5pOs — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 13, 2019

This is just the latest example of what Vice President Biden meant when he said that Mr. Trump is an existential threat to our country. “Unfit to be President” is a gross understatement. @realDonaldTrump is undeserving of any public office, and all Americans should be outraged. https://t.co/vi0gYUxi67 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 12, 2019

Trump, a longtime proponent of omertàs when they are convenient for him, claims that in his “whole life” he never “called the FBI.” But, as BuzzFeed reported in 2017, Trump contacted the FBI in 1981, offering to “fully cooperate” with the bureau as he was considering opening a casino in Atlantic City, going so far as to suggest that agents work undercover on his property to find possible mafia members. It seems that only when the integrity of American elections is at stake does Trump rule out cooperation.