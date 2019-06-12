Trump’s First Twitter Like in Years Is About … Rihanna?

Photo: Trump Alert/Twitter

President Donald Trump is the world’s most famous Twitter user, but he has “liked” only a handful of tweets across the many years he’s spent having meltdowns on the platform. In a momentous, news-breaking event, last night he “liked” a new tweet. About Rihanna. And work-life balance.

Rihanna, the artist, icon, and empire builder, recently spoke with Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine about her struggles with work-life balance. “Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture [personal time] as well,” Rihanna told Paulson. “I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

Trump, apparently, is a fan of her philosophy. According to a bot account that tracks his Twitter activity, he faved a tweet from writer and podcaster Heben Nigatu containing a screenshot from the interview. “We stan a work/life balance queen!!!” Nigatu tweeted. Literal same, Trump (I’m assuming) thought to himself. It me, he (again, I’m assuming) murmured, as he clicked the “like” button.

realDonaldTrump liked this tweet: https://t.co/u25lJjbqBq — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) June 12, 2019

Should we be so surprised? Donald Trump is a well-known fan of “me” time. Or, uh, “executive hours,” as they are called, per a leaked copy of his official schedule, which are unstructured blocks of time during which the president’s activities cannot be formally accounted for. A report from Axios back in February found that between November 7, 2018, and February 1, 2019, the president spent 297 hours in unstructured “executive hours” compared to 77 in meetings. He also spent 39 hours eating lunch and just 20 minutes at events. Slay, work-life balance queen! We have no choice but to stan!