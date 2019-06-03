Everything That Happened During Trump’s U.K. State Visit

Donald Trump inspects a Guard of Honour at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump arrived in London Monday morning to kick off his first official state visit the U.K., a trip that has been more than two years in the making. Though Prime Minister Theresa May first extended an invitation to Trump in early 2017, the threat of massive protests delayed his visit until now. The protests, of course, are still coming, with the biggest demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday.

Here’s a running list of what Trump’s done in the U.K.:

He appeared to insult Meghan Markle

Technically, Trump did this before arriving in the U.K., but bad-mouthing the Duchess of Sussex will reverberate during the trip. Trump’s comment came in an Oval Office interview with The Sun on Friday. Reminded that Markle had opposed him during the 2016 election — she called him aggressively “misogynistic” and said she’d move to Canada if he was elected— Trump said he didn’t know about her opposition to his candidacy. “I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said. And then he went on to compliment her.

The White House explained that Trump was referring to Markle’s words as “nasty,” not her. He seemed to make that point himself in a tweet. Trump has often used the word “nasty” when talking about women with whom he disagrees, including Hillary Clinton; Kamala Harris; and Carmen Yulín, the mayor San Juan, Puerto Rico.

If Prince Harry was appear upset about the remark he didn’t let it get in the way of his official duties. He joined the Trump family for lunch and then helped show them around Buckingham Palace.

He definitely insulted London mayor Sadiq Khan

On Saturday, Khan wrote an op-ed for The Observer with a headline that he no doubt hoped Trump would see: “It’s Un-British to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Donald Trump.” In the piece, Khan wrote that Trump is a “far right” leader who is “one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat.”

Trump responded with some tweets on Monday morning.

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

The feud between these two goes back years now. In 2015, Khan called Trump’s proposed Muslim ban “outrageous,” and in May 2016, he added that Trump’s views on Muslims are “ignorant.” Trump lashed out by challenging Khan to an IQ test. After a 2017 terrorist attack in London, Trump again criticized Khan. A year later, during Trump’s working visit to the U.K., Khan granted permission for protesters to fly a balloon of Baby Trump over London.

Khan responded to Trump’s tweets Monday with a tweet of his own that focused on attacks on abortion rights.

Women have the right to autonomy over their own bodies and their reproductive rights should be protected – in London, the USA, everywhere. pic.twitter.com/5M04P5LKdE — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 3, 2019

He was greeted by some creative yard work

Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath... Please share and let's see how far we can spread the welcome!#climatechange #Trump #welcometrump pic.twitter.com/crnZo5rnDv — born_eco (@born_eco) June 2, 2019

He suggested Americans boycott AT&T to force changes at CNN

Trump’s seemingly random outburst about CNN and AT&T Monday morning appears based on his inability to tune in to Fox News in the U.K. Forced to watch a few minutes of CNN, Trump turned off his TV, grabbed his phone, and fired off a rather disconcerting tweet.

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

The president’s urging a boycott of a private company because he doesn’t like a news network seems bad.

Queen Elizabeth subtly suggested Trump read a damn book

The queen has given Trump a book (about Churchill/WWII), which, considering that everyone knows he doesn't read, is an expert-level troll. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 3, 2019

He had tea with Prince Charles