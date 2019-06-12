Hong Kong Protests: Photos and Videos of Massive Crowds and Police Clashes

Protesters block the street near government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Police fended off demonstrators with rubber bullets, pepper spray, and tear gas in Hong Kong Wednesday, as the fourth consecutive day of protests over a proposed extradition law turned violent.

VIDEO: Hong Kong police use tear gas on protesters trying to storm the Legislative Council building https://t.co/M6Knci0DPz pic.twitter.com/Uu2zTVsM4e — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 12, 2019

The protesters, who were descending on the city’s Legislative Council, succeeded Wednesday in delaying debate on a controversial bill that would allow suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China. The bill was set to be discussed Wednesday, but protesters prevented lawmakers from accessing the building.

Protesters face off with police in Hong Kong Wednesday. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Police were filmedfiring tear gas into massive crowds of protesters in Hong Kong earlier today. It's been a day of tense standoffs and escalating clashes, amid demonstrations over a controversial anti-extradition bill. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/wSf7pJ9Kd6 pic.twitter.com/iZz7eZaKzl — CNN International (@cnni) June 12, 2019

Supporters of the bill say it’s a necessary move to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a haven for fugitives. But opponents fear the erosion of civil liberties in Hong Kong and potential abuse of the law by China, as the Guardian explains:

Many Hong Kongers fear the proposed extradition law will be used by authorities to target political enemies. They worry the new legislation spells the end of the “one country, two systems” policy, eroding the civil rights enjoyed by Hong Kong residents since the handover of sovereignty from the UK to China in 1997.

In a statement that aired Wednesday evening, Hong Kong’s city leader Carrie Lam said, “I hope society will return to order quickly and no one gets hurt in riots again. I urge everyone who loves this place to stay away from violence.”

Protesters are hit with tear gas. Photo: PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

Protestors running as police deploy more tear gas in #HongKong #反送中 pic.twitter.com/LgflBMHQSd — Alice Su 苏奕安 (@aliceysu) June 12, 2019

Police clash with protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: DALE DE LA REY/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong police commissioner Stephen Lo described the scene Wednesday as a “riot.” The Civil Human Rights Front, which helped organize the protests, pushed back against that characterization, saying citizens hadn’t rioted and calling on the international community “to intervene, denounce the Hong Kong government’s violent suppression and to withdraw the extradition bill.”

Hong Kong today: 10+ anti-riot policemen pinning an unarmed citizen down on the ground and beating the hell out of him with their batons! pic.twitter.com/5B2jaSeRnu — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) June 12, 2019

#HongKong chaos as riot police move in to clear the protest... #China pic.twitter.com/jvVse52jUO — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) June 12, 2019

The protests began Sunday, when Hong Kong’s streets swelled with hundreds of thousands of protesters.

Time lapse video shared online on how hundreds of thousands marched to protest against an extradition bill #extraditionbill in Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/hOps5KF5VC — Stella Lee (@StellaLeeHKnews) June 9, 2019

Organizers say more than 1 million people took to the streets Sunday, while police estimated that only a quarter of a million protesters came out.