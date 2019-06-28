Are These Quotes From Marianne Williamson or Metal Gear Solid?

Last night, author, spiritualist, and lover Marianne Williamson captivated America during night two of the Democratic primary debates. Her policies and declarations entranced a nation, and it seemed at times like she was operating on a different astral plane. She reminded me of another brave thinker: Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear Solid, the blockbuster stealth-action video-game series. Metal Gear mixes complex geopolitical military situations with, like, nuclear mechs and psychic troops — much like Williamson mixes presidential politics with … crystals. Anyway, they have more in common than you’d think.
Marianne Williamson or Metal Gear Solid?
The task is simple. Determine whether the quotes below are from Democratic presidential primary candidate Marianne Williamson, or a character from Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid video-game series.
Yes! Williamson said this last night, challenging President Donald Trump and promising to defeat him with love.
No! This is not a line from Metal Gear Solid.
Yeah, duh. It's Otacon from the original Metal Gear Solid, of course!
Not Marianne, but very much in the Marianne vein.
Yes, this is Skull Face from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the guy who wanted to steal ... language? Weird game.
Not Marianne, but the Dems could still stand to hammer this messaging a little more.
Yes! Williamson promised to throw down with the prime minister of New Zealand.
No! Although New Zealand or the United States would be a better place to raise a child than Outer Heaven.
For a third straight day, a ferocious heat wave is baking large parts of Europe, and the exceptionally high temperatures are making history. On Friday, the town of Villevieille in southern France hit 113.2 degrees (45.1 Celsius), the hottest temperature ever recorded in the country.
The scorching temperature surpassed the previous record of 111.4 degrees (44.1 Celsius) set in the southern town of Conqueyrac in France’s historic 2003 heat wave, which was blamed for 15,000 deaths.
It appeared more than one location had surpassed the 2003 record, as Carpentras in southeastern France rose to 111.7 degrees (44.3 Celsius).
The heat was so intense that, for the first time since initiating its heat warning system (after the 2003 heat wave), Météo-France declared a red alert, the highest level, for the southeast part of the country Friday.
Harris doing some cleanup from an otherwise bravura performance
Senator Kamala Harris says on @Morning_Joe she probably heard the question differently than other candidates but does NOT support taking away private insurance (despite raising her hand on stage last night).
Nearly one year after his infamous Helsinki moment, Trump makes light of Russian interference in US elections, smiling along with Putin as he says “Don’t meddle in the election…please. Don’t meddle in the election.”
You wrote about Wednesday night’s debate that though Joe Biden currently holds a commanding lead in many Democratic primary polls, Elizabeth Warren and co. barely mentioned him. But once Biden appeared onstage at tonight’s affair, that dynamic rapidly changed. Some candidates were not shy about going after him; the night’s most memorable exchange came when Kamala Harris, in what seemed to be a pre-planned attack, raked him over the coals for opposing busing, connecting his stance to her own childhood and putting him squarely on the defensive. Biden didn’t make any big mistakes, but tripped over his words occasionally and looked his age for a good portion of the evening. (No offense to 76-year-olds.) How much do you think tonight damaged him as a frontrunner?
gabriel.debenedetti
Clearly Harris’ team saw an advantage in directly pursuing Biden’s voters that others — who were afraid of antagonizing his supporters — didn’t. But Biden’s team was roundly rejecting the idea that he was grievously hurt by these exchanges — “voters, not Twitter!’ was their informal post-debate rallying cry. The beauty here is we’ll see, and soon. One interesting thing: the conventional wisdom in the spin room did seem to shift from “Harris seriously hurt Biden’s chances tonight” to “but maybe she looked overly scripted, and real voters won’t care” fairly quickly. Until we get numbers, of course, this is all just pundit talk. But what the exchange clearly did was establish that his model is likely not the only electable one.
Benjamin Hart
Interesting. It definitely was a script, and it did feel a little uncomfortably opportunistic to me. On the other hand, Harris has been underperforming expectations so far, and this is a moment people will remember. So even if it doesn’t hurt Biden, it will likely boost her, correct? She was excellent beyond that exchange, too.
gabriel.debenedetti
I’m not sure I agree that she’s been underperforming, but she’s been holding steady at a fairly low number, all things considered. What she definitely did tonight was establish herself as a top-tier candidate. But what does that really mean, in practice? It means we mean something new by “top-tier.” That tier is Biden, Sanders, Harris, Warren, and Buttigieg, but not necessarily in that order, at all. The difference: before there was a tippy-top-tier of Biden alone. I’m not convinced that’ll still be the case — at least as far as pundits and analysts are concerned. Again, we’ll see how voters feel.
Benjamin Hart
Voters are overrated.
gabriel.debenedetti
19 of these people may soon agree.
Benjamin Hart
Haha. Beyond Biden and Harris, did you think anyone boosted or damaged their candidacy in any serious way?
gabriel.debenedetti
Gillibrand successfully made herself a major character in the night’s drama for much of the night, and I think Bennet forced his way into more conversations than anyone expected. But if you’re Hickenlooper, you’re not going to be happy to be so far to the edges of the debate’s central moments, only to see your former chief of staff overtake you.
Gillibrand said basically what she’s been saying on the trail for something like 6 months now. The difference is she interrupted the field and edged her way into the night’s discourse on a few issues where she felt she’d been overlooked. It was an obvious strategy, but the night’s biggest takeaway has to still be about Harris and Biden.
One thing that’s fascinating: Bernie Sanders essentially being at the periphery of so much of this, despite being literally center-stage.
Benjamin Hart
Not so different from how it’s felt in the campaign generally lately.
gabriel.debenedetti
He stuck to his greatest hits, as he often does, but that meant that he didn’t do much confrontation until the end, on Iraq.
Benjamin Hart
Going into this debate, Pete Buttigieg had hit a rough patch in his charmed rise, after his shaky handling of a police shooting in South Bend. In one of the more striking moments tonight, he fielded a question about it by admitting that he had failed to adequately reform his police department. What did you make of his response?
gabriel.debenedetti
He obviously knew it was coming, and admitting fault was a deft way to get credit for what’s widely been seen as a rough response. One thing that stuck out to me was that many expected someone to attack him for the response. No one expected that to come from Hickenlooper, and then Swalwell. That limited discussion of the actual substance.
Benjamin Hart
Yeah, Swalwell yelled at him to fire his police chief, drawing a glare from Buttigieg.
Finally: what did you think of tonight’s moderators? I thought they asked pretty good questions and for the most part imposed order, though there were some stretches of lawlessness.
gabriel.debenedetti
Strategic lawlessness! It was slightly strange that these candidates got to respond to what happened on the previous night, but clearly the moderators wanted to put on a show and maximize meaningful conflict. I think it worked, and I don’t have a problem with candidates running over their time. Rules shmules.
One thing that will definitely change about the questions in future debates: Harris and Warren will both have to defend their records now.
After last night’s truth parade, Biden brought back the bullshit
Biden’s claim tonight that he only opposed federally mandated busing and did not generally oppose “busing in America” was a flagrant misrepresentation of his position in the ‘70s and ‘80s. He’d made crystal clear he opposed busing as a concept, as a matter of principle.
These debates are making it clearer than ever to me that America doesn’t understand how the climate crisis touches pretty much every area of policy…health, mental health immigration, geopolitics, trade, manufacturing, etc. etc. etc.
Harris directly confronting Biden on busing/segregationists was historic, powerful, and unimaginable on a presidential stage until very recently, which is itself symptomatic of a world Biden is struggling to defend.
When all is said and done, no one will be happier with the way the debate stages lined up than Harris, who got to leave a lasting impression by speaking on Thursday, and who took advantage of the chance to face off directly against Biden and Sanders
This was no a spontaneous attack—Harris had clearly planned the ambush, and it worked. Biden was defensive. “It’s a mischaracterization of my position across the board. I do not praise racists. That is not true,” he said, rebutting an attack she had not made. What was to come was even shakier. Biden meandered through a confusing response, invoking his career as a public defender in Wilmington, Delaware; riots in that city after Martin Luther King’s assassination; and his work as Barack Obama’s vice president, without spelling out what this added up to. Harris was unimpressed. “Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America then?” she asked.
Biden insisted that wasn’t his position. Harris could still have been bused to schools in Berkeley, he said, because the local government had made that choice. “What I opposed is bussing ordered by the Department of Education,” he said.
This is a thin defense, as Biden must have known. … Biden was by now on his heels, sputtering about old votes. …
Biden’s long record is a double-edged sword: He can point to votes for the ERA when it was a hot-button vote the first time around, but he also served alongside men like James Eastland and Strom Thurmond, and his dredging up this history cuts both ways.
Finally, he finished, sounding petulant: “Anyway, my time is up. I’m sorry.”
The potential double entendre, applying to both his answer on the debate stage and his command of the Democratic race, was not lost anyone who heard it.
I pretty much agree with the conventional wisdom (Harris great, Buttigieg good, Bernie meh, Biden bad) but Biden’s one of those candidates that the CW keeps guessing wrong about so let’s see the polling.