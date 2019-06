Are These Quotes From Marianne Williamson or Metal Gear Solid?

For a third straight day, a ferocious heat wave is baking large parts of Europe, and the exceptionally high temperatures are making history. On Friday, the town of Villevieille in southern France hit 113.2 degrees (45.1 Celsius), the hottest temperature ever recorded in the country.





The scorching temperature surpassed the previous record of 111.4 degrees (44.1 Celsius) set in the southern town of Conqueyrac in France’s historic 2003 heat wave, which was blamed for 15,000 deaths.





It appeared more than one location had surpassed the 2003 record, as Carpentras in southeastern France rose to 111.7 degrees (44.3 Celsius).





The heat was so intense that, for the first time since initiating its heat warning system (after the 2003 heat wave), Météo-France declared a red alert, the highest level, for the southeast part of the country Friday.