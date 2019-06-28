la-li-lu-le-lo

Are These Quotes From Marianne Williamson or Metal Gear Solid?

Last night, author, spiritualist, and lover Marianne Williamson captivated America during night two of the Democratic primary debates. Her policies and declarations entranced a nation, and it seemed at times like she was operating on a different astral plane. She reminded me of another brave thinker: Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear Solid, the blockbuster stealth-action video-game series. Metal Gear mixes complex geopolitical military situations with, like, nuclear mechs and psychic troops — much like Williamson mixes presidential politics with … crystals. Anyway, they have more in common than you’d think.

Marianne Williamson or Metal Gear Solid?

The task is simple. Determine whether the quotes below are from Democratic presidential primary candidate Marianne Williamson, or a character from Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid video-game series.

"So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes, I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win."
"Do you think love can bloom even on a battlefield?"
"America is a country of liberty. A meeting of immigrants. Instead of simply assimilating, its citizens live alongside others. Their roots are varied. Diverse. America's never been made up of just one people."
"My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it's the best place in the world for a child to grow up, and I would tell her, girlfriend, you are so wrong, because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up."
"Only one thing matters: the purity of your mission."
"The Patriots are trying to protect their power, their own interests, by controlling the digital flow of information. I want my memory, my existence to remain. Unlike an intron of history, I will be remembered as an exon. That will be my legacy, my mark on history. But the Patriots would deny us even that. I will triumph over the Patriots, and liberate us all. And we will become the Sons of Liberty!"
"The universe is an infinite opportunity creation machine. The possibility of greater possibility is programmed into the nature of things."
"Genes exist to pass down our hopes and dreams for the future through our children. Living is a link to the future. That's how all life works. Loving each other, teaching each other ... that's how we can change the world"
"In school I also learned that peace is an unnatural state for human society. And that war is a constant threat to our relationship with others. So, to achieve peace, we have to create it ourselves. Crying about it won't bring it about, or make it last. Each one of us must go and seek it out."
"Jobs building military equipment that’s then sold for questionable purposes represent the same manufacturing talent that could go toward building high-speed rails instead of bombers, infrastructure projects instead of killing machines & for sustaining instead of destroying earth."
"Just beneath the surface, this isn't politics it's black magic. Entirely a psychic battle. Use your shield of Virtue and your sword of Truth."
"Memes. The DNA of the soul. They shape our will. They are the culture — they are everything we pass on. Expose someone to anger long enough, they will learn to hate. They become a carrier. Envy, greed, despair ... All memes. All passed along."
"Today let's honor the soldiers who died so we might be free AND atone in our hearts for those having died because of military misadventures."
"But in the end, a cardboard box is only made of paper. Handle it with care or it won't be of much use to you. Don't think of it as just another box. Treat it with love. Don't be rough. Okay?"
"We’ve done it before. Deep inside, hidden in our cultural DNA, we have the potential to rise up as we have risen up in times past. This play isn’t over; it’s just the beginning of the third act."
"It's no longer about nations, ideologies or ethnicity. It's an endless series of proxy battles, fought by mercenaries and machines. War, and its consumption of life, has become a well-oiled machine. War has changed. ID tagged soldiers carry ID tagged weapons, use ID tagged gear. Nanomachines inside their bodies enhance and regulate their abilities. Genetic control. Information control. Emotion control. Battlefield control. Everything is monitored, and kept under control."
"You ARE at the right place and this IS the right time. Every aspect of your reality provides the opportunity to make your next best move."
"What's it going to be? Loyalty to your country, or loyalty to me? Your country, or your old mentor? The mission, or your beliefs? Your duty to your unit, or your personal feelings? You don't know the truth yet. But sooner or later you'll have to choose."
"War has changed. Our time has ended. Our war is over. But there's one more thing I must do. One last punishment I must endure. Erase my genes. Wipe this meme from the face of the earth. This is my final mission."
"Every thought we think is like a missile delivering either harmony or chaos. And it lands on us!"

