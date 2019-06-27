Kamala Harris Says She Would Abolish Private Health Insurance

Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator for California Kamala Harris. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

When the Democratic candidates at Thursday night’s debate were ask if their Medicare for All plan would eliminate private health insurance, two people’s hands went up: Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. Elizabeth Warren and Bill de Blasio were the only candidates to take that position last night.

Tonight's candidates who raised their hands to abolish private insurance: Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/MG58k71hUV — Axios (@axios) June 28, 2019

It wasn’t a surprise to see Sanders raise his hand. He’s long held that position. But Harris hasn’t been quite so consistent. In January, just days after she got into the race, Harris backed the idea of abolishing private health insurance in a CNN town hall. “Let’s eliminate all that, let’s move on,” she said.

Critics immediately pounced and Harris quickly walked back that position, as CNN reported at the time:

As the furor grew, a Harris adviser on Tuesday signaled that the candidate would also be open to the more moderate health reform plans, which would preserve the industry, being floated by other congressional Democrats. It represents a compromise position that risks angering “Medicare-for-all” proponents, who view eliminating private health insurance as key to enacting their comprehensive reform.

Both the adviser and Harris national press secretary Ian Sams said her willingness to consider alternate routes to a single payer system should not cast doubt on her commitment to the policy

But for now, at least, she’s flipped back to her original position.