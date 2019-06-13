8 Times President Trump Had the Best, Most Beautiful Props

Any questions? Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump is a man of the people, so he knows Americans like their news delivered the same way he does: with lots of pictures and graphs. Yet, while we all know our president has the best words, somehow his commitment to excellence in props has been overlooked. That ends today. Below, we show off the best pieces of paper shown off by our president, some of which actually had writing on them.

A Big Pile of Papers

‘‘These papers are just some of the many documents that I’ve signed turning over complete and total control to my sons,’’ President-elect Trump explained during a January 2017 press conference in Trump Tower.

Trump never opened the folders, referenced specific documents, or let journalists review them, and some of the pages and folder labels appeared to be blank. But just look at all those pieces of paper! One of them had to say “no conflict of interest.”

Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

A Handwritten Letter From Obama

Yes, presidents usually get a letter from their predecessor, but how many of them received a long, thoughtful letter from the founder of ISIS?

A Huge Chart of Regulations

Trump broke out this massive chart , which shows the permitting process to build a theoretical federally funded highway, several times in April 2017. Trump promised to get rid of many of these regulations, presumably stupid considerations like “Project in floodplain?” and “Project involve hazardous waste?”

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A Big Pile of Papers Wrapped in a Ribbon

Who could forget that time Trump used a scissor to set free our dreams, and this inaccurately sized stack of paper?

In 1960, there were approximately 20,000 pages in the Code of Federal Regulations. Today there are over 185,000 pages, as seen in the Roosevelt Room.



Today, we CUT THE RED TAPE! It is time to SET FREE OUR DREAMS and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/teAVNzjvcx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2017

A Blank Piece of Paper

The president is a busy man. It’s just more efficient if he signs first, fills in the bill part later.

Some of the many Bills that I am signing in the Oval Office right now. Cancelled my trip on Air Force One to Florida while we wait to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border! pic.twitter.com/ws6LYhKcKl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

A Map of ISIS Territory in Syria

When Trump declared on March 20, 2019, that the remnants of ISIS’s self-declared caliphate would be “gone by tonight,” the New York Times countered that there were still “reports of continuing fighting between the extremist group and American-backed local forces in Syria.” The Times supplied zero graphics to back up that claim, so it seems Trump was right.

A Deal With Mexico

Think President Trump doesn’t have a secret agreement with Mexico? Read this folded up piece of paper (through careful photo analysis) and weep.

President Trump waves piece of paper: "That's the agreement that everybody says I don't have." pic.twitter.com/8ownEaklrP — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2019

Plans for the Air Force One Redesign

Sure, Air Force One’s new paint job makes it look a lot like Trump’s private jet. But why isn’t anyone giving Trump credit for not demanding that George Stephanopoulos “hop in“?

Honorable Mention

“You can’t get any clearer!”

I just can't get over this argument.



"Look at the size. This is the Democrats. This is us." pic.twitter.com/0lPfRxFvMf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 7, 2017