Everything We Know About the Inhumane Conditions at Migrant Detention Camps

A Central American migrant family recently released from federal detention waits to board a bus in McAllen, Texas on June 12. Photo: LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP/Getty Images

Last week began with a broad political discussion on whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s designation of migrant detention centers as “concentration camps” was the correct nomenclature for holding rooms in which 41 detainees live in a cell built for eight. The week ended with heinous reports of the conditions at said camps, where undocumented migrant children are being held away from their families in conditions ‘worse than jail,’ according to physician Dolly Lucio Sevier, who wrote up a medical declaration obtained by ABC News after visiting border patrol holding facilities along the border in Texas.

McAllen, Texas: “The Conditions Within Which They Are Held Could Be Compared to Torture Facilities”

Sevier, a private practice physician in the Rio Grande Valley, was granted access to a facility in McAllen, Texas, after attorneys discovered a flu outbreak that sent five infants to a neonatal intensive care unit. At the detention center — the largest such Border Patrol facility in the country — Sevier examined 39 children under the age of 18 facing conditions including “extreme cold temperatures, lights on 24 hours a day, no adequate access to medical care, basic sanitation, water, or adequate food.” All 39 exhibited signs of trauma.

Sevier told ABC News that the teenagers she observed were not able to wash their hands while in custody, which she called “tantamount to intentionally causing the spread of disease.” Teen mothers in custody described to her not being able to clean their children’s bottles: “To deny parents the ability to wash their infant’s bottles is unconscionable and could be considered intentional mental and emotional abuse,” Sevier wrote. In summary, she determined that “the conditions within which they are held could be compared to torture facilities.”

Clint, Texas: “They Had to Sleep on the Floor on Wednesday Night as Punishment for Losing the Comb.”

Outside of El Paso, attorney and child’s rights advocate Warren Binford gained access to a border patrol facility where 351 migrant children were detained; over 100 were under 13, and the youngest was just over four months. Binford reported that many of the kids were held for three weeks or longer, and that guards had created a “child boss” who was rationed extra food in an attempt to control the other children. Binford told the New Yorker about the Clint facility’s treatment of a lice outbreak.

So, on Wednesday, we received reports from children of a lice outbreak in one of the cells where there were about twenty-five children, and what they told us is that six of the children were found to have lice. And so they were given a lice shampoo, and the other children were given two combs and told to share those two combs, two lice combs, and brush their hair with the same combs, which is something you never do with a lice outbreak. And then what happened was one of the combs was lost, and Border Patrol agents got so mad that they took away the children’s blankets and mats. They weren’t allowed to sleep on the beds, and they had to sleep on the floor on Wednesday night as punishment for losing the comb. So you had a whole cell full of kids who had beds and mats at one point, not for everybody but for most of them, who were forced to sleep on the cement.

Speaking with ABC News, Binford also described a devastating example of a two-year-old without diapers who had “several other little girls” looking after him. “When I asked where his diapers were and she looked down and said, ‘He doesn’t need them,’ and then he immediately peed in his pants right there on the conference chair and started crying,” Binford said. “So children are being required to care for other very young children and they are simply not prepared to do that.”

Protests at Fort Sill

As New York’s Eric Levitz wrote in his survey of the “what to call the intentionally cruel camps” debate: “Progressives shouldn’t need to invoke the Holocaust to place migrant-detention centers in their proper context. The border separating the United States from lands dominated by nonwhite peoples has been a site of white-nationlist violence since the founding of our republic.” And, predicting the detention vs. concentration conversation by a week or so, reports emerged earlier in June that the Office of Refugee Resettlement planned to hold 1,400 migrant children at the Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma, a site of a interments camp for around 700 Japanese-Americans during World War II.

On Saturday, around 200 protestors and survivors of the internment camps arrived to protest the use of Fort Sill to detain migrant children. (In 2014, there were also protests over the detention of children at the site.) “We are here to say, ‘Stop repeating history,’ said 75-year-old Satsuki Ina, who was detained at the Fort Sill tent city as a child during WWII. At one point in the day, protestors also shouted “No more concentration camps!”

Trump Delays Massive ICE Action

To add to last week’s chaos, Trump surprised ICE by announcing by tweet that, this week, the agency would “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.” Throughout the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the president had a back-and-forth over the actions that would begin Sunday in a dozen cities, impacting at least 2,000 migrant families. Pelosi called the possibility of the raids “heartless” and a “brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities.”

Hours after defending the planned actions on Twitter, the president decided to delay the raids “for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.” It’s unclear why Trump pulled back from the plan, although Politico reports that some ICE officers had pushed back after Trump made it public, fearing for officer safety and child welfare.