Mitch McConnell’s Obstruction? Warren Says She Has a Plan for That

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After the impromptu technical-difficulty break, moderator Chuck Todd asked Elizabeth Warren — owner of the most impressive policy wish list of the Democratic primary — about how she might deal with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s legacy of obstruction, assuming that Republicans hang on to the Senate.

Of course, Warren’s vow to make Democrats play hardball would require the party to actually wield its power, a premise they’ve been reluctant to accept for years. But as New York’s Rebecca Traister notes, her call to “push from the outside and have leadership from the inside” recalls FDR’s response to activists yearning for reform: “Now go out and make me do it.”

