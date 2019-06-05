Steven Crowder. Photo: Carlos Maza/Twitter

June is usually the time when tech companies deck themselves out in rainbow colors and bend over backward to demonstrate just how much they support the LGBTQ+ community. YouTube, refreshingly, has taken a different tack this year. The company has ruled that right-wing commentator Steven Crowder hasn’t violated YouTube policy by continuously slinging anti-gay and anti-immigrant slurs — including “gay Mexican,” a “lispy queer,” an “anchor baby,” and a “token Vox gay atheist sprite” — at Vox host Carlos Maza, leading to harassment and abuse against Maza from Crowder’s fans and followers.

Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video "debunking" Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity. Here's a sample: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

It isn’t just that Crowder himself is harassing Maza, but that his content encourages his millions of fans to do the same. “Every time one [video] gets posted, I wake up to a wall of homophobic/racist abuse on Instagram and Twitter,” Maza explained on Twitter, showing screenshots of text messages from strangers telling him to “debate Crowder” from the time he was doxed. “These videos make me a target of ridiculous harassment, and it makes life sort of miserable.”

YouTube replied to Maza’s compilation video saying it had looked into his complaints but that Crowder’s videos would remain. “Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies,” YouTube tweeted. “As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone — from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts — to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site.”

(4/4) Even if a video remains on our site, it doesn’t mean we endorse/support that viewpoint.



There are other aspects of the channel that we’re still evaluating– we’ll be in touch with any further updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

The replies from YouTube were tweeted directly at Maza and not released as part of a public statement. They offer very few, vague details about the process used to deem Crowder’s content passable and did not elaborate on what “aspects of the channel” are still being investigated. Crowder later posted an “apology” video directed at “everyone I’ve ever offended.” (This boiled down to Crowder sitting with a list of names of people he’d insulted and saying he was sorry for the insult and then … rereading the insult.) The video description contained a link where fans could buy Crowder’s “Socialism Is for F*gs” shirts for $25.

On Twitter, Maza posted a thread responding to YouTube’s decision, calling out LGBTQ YouTubers and YouTube employees to remind them “the company isn’t your friend.”

To be crystal clear: @YouTube has decided that targeted racist and homophobic harassment does not violate its policies against hate speech or harassment.



That’s an absolutely batshit policy that gives bigots free license. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019

If you’re an LGBT creator, @YouTube is using you.



They’re trotting you out to convince advertisers that their platform hasn’t become a breeding ground for hate speech and bigotry.



They’re hoping you’ll distract advertisers away from the monsters they’re creating. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019

And if you’re an LGBT employee working at @YouTube, what the fuck are you doing?



Helping a guy sell “Socialism Is For Fags” t-shirts?



That company isn’t your friend. It’s arming the monsters that we’ve spent our lives trying to get away from. Walk out of there. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019

Only 25 days of June left to go!