All We Know About the New Case Against Jeffrey Epstein

Photo: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

On Saturday, billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for the alleged sex trafficking of dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005. According to the Daily Beast, federal prosecutors will allege that Epstein lured underage girls to his luxurious homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach under the guise of paying them cash for massages, then molested them and encouraged them to recruit other girls to return with them. The hedge-fund manager and former friend of Presidents Trump and Clinton faced similar charges a decade ago, but escaped federal prosecution via a widely criticized, shockingly lenient plea deal. After a decade of legal efforts by many of his victims — and more recently — increased scrutiny from lawmakers and the media, Epstein faces prosecution by the notoriously tough Southern District of New York and a long prison sentence if convicted.

While we wait for his indictment to be unsealed, here is everything we know about the new case against him, the developments which preceded and followed his arrest, and what the charges could mean for him and his friends and enablers.

A New Investigation Brings New Charges

According to the Daily Beast and Miami Herald, the Southern District of New York’s public corruption unit, with an assist from the office’s sex trafficking unit, have been investigating Epstein for months and conducting interviews with his victims. Details about the new charges have been slow to emerge since Epstein was arrested, but he reportedly faces one count of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and the case is focused on victims he lured to his homes in both New York and Florida.

Epstein infamously avoided federal charges — and the potential lifetime sentence that could have come with them — a decade ago after he was accused of molesting dozens of underage girls at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. He was instead allowed to plead guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein was forced to register as a sex offender, and sentenced to 18-months in prison, but he only served 13 months is all — and got to spend 12 hours a day, six days a week, as part of work release privileges. Epstein’s secret plea deal shielded him and his coconspirators from federal prosecution.

That shield is apparently gone, the New York Times reported on Sunday, explaining that Epstein is now “charged with using his vast network of contacts and associates to bring a constant stream of underage girls to his Manhattan townhouse,” and “is accused of shuttling the girls between the townhouse and his home in Palm Beach, Fla., paying them in cash and urging them to recruit other underage girls to visit his home.”

The Details of Epstein’s Arrest and Arraignment

The 66-year-old former hedge-fund manager was arrested and taken into federal custody on Saturday afternoon at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where he had just returned in his private jet after a few weeks in Paris. Epstein was then transferred to Manhattan Correctional Center to await his arraignment in federal court in New York on Monday.

Federal agents also executed search warrants for Epstein’s Manhattan home early Saturday evening, breaking down the door of his Upper East Side townhouse, according to witnesses.

Epstein’s considerable wealth is likely to factor into whether or not he’ll be offered bail.

More Victims and Witnesses Have Come Forward

Per the Miami Herald’s law enforcement sources, the indictment against Epstein “includes new victims and witnesses who spoke to authorities in New York over the past several months.”

We’ll almost certainly never know how many girls Epstein molested or allowed to be molested by others. Police originally identified more than three dozen possible victims when they investigated in 2005 and 2006. The Herald has since identified nearly 80 girls who Epstein molested, most of whom were only listed as “Jane Doe” in court documents to protect their identities as minors. Most of the victims were girls who were between 13 and 16-years old when they were targeted by Epstein as far back as 2001. Many also came from low income households and thus may have been more susceptible to Epstein’s alleged cash-for-massage scheme. Witnesses have also testified in subsequent civil court proceedings that there were hundreds of additional victims who were brought to Epstein from around the world.

The Lead-Up to a Long Overdue Indictment

Epstein’s arrest came as a welcome surprise to many, but the momentum for new charges against him has been building since last year. In November, the Miami Herald published an explosive investigative report which revealed horrifying new details about Epstein’s crimes and their effects on his many victims. The report included on-the-record accounts from four of the girls Epstein molested, and exposed the secret plea deal Epstein’s lawyers negotiated with former prosecutor and current Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

The Miami Herald report prompted Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse to prod the Justice Department to investigate the plea deal negotiated by Acosta. The deal, in which Epstein pleaded guilty to two state charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor, granted him and his potential accomplices immunity from federal charges. In February, the DOJ announced its inquiry into “allegations that Department attorneys may have committed professional misconduct in the manner in which the Epstein criminal matter was resolved.” Also in February, a U.S. District Judge ruled that because prosecutors did not inform victims of the plea or provide the opportunity to testify about it, the deal violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Acts.

But on June 25, the Department of Justice determined otherwise: Federal prosecutors announced they would not void Epstein’s non-prosecution deal. The next day, however, a federal appeals court in New York ordered the unsealing of almost 2,000 pages of records regarding a 2015 defamation case against Epstein.

Will There Finally Be a Cost for Acosta?

In 2008, federal prosecutors in Miami — led by former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta — drafted a 53-page indictment against Epstein, including charges that could have put him in prison for life. But Acosta made a deal with Epstein’s legal team that resulted in 13 months in jail, and a non-prosecution agreement for any possible federal charges. According to a copy of the non-prosecution agreement, the likelihood of a federal charge was high: The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office determined that from 2001 to September 2007, Epstein had conspired to persuade minors to engage in prostitution, conspired to transport minors acros state lines for the purpose of illicit sexual conduct, and recruited a minor across state lines to engage in a commercial sex act.

According to the Miami Herald, Acosta met privately with one of Epstein’s lawyers Jay Lefkowitz — a former colleague in D.C. — and gave Epstein’s legal team a bizarre amount of control over the plea deal’s terms. (Other Epstein lawyers included Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr.) “Thank you for the commitment you made to me,’’ Lefkowitz wrote to Acosta after their meeting, referring to Acosta’s promise he would not contact “any of the identified individuals, potential witnesses or potential civil claimants.” The deal was kept secret until it was finalized.

As the Trump administration’s Secretary of Labor, Acosta has already faced calls for resignation. With Epstein’s arrest over the weekend, the calls are growing again, including messages from former Senator Mike Gravel and Congressman Ted Lieu.

Who Else Could Be Implicated?

Though Epstein has had a massive social network — as evidenced by the publication of his “little black book” by Gawker in 2015 — it’s unclear if, or how many of, his contacts will be in legal jeopardy after his indictment is unsealed on Monday. The Miami Herald has identified two possible enablers who “could be charged or named as cooperating witnesses:”

Among those potentially on the list: Ghislaine Maxwell, a 57-year-old British socialite and publishing heir who has been accused of working as Epstein’s madam; and Jean-Luc Brunel, who, according to court records, was partners with Epstein in an international modeling company.

For her part, Maxwell, whose social circle included such friends as Bill and Hillary Clinton and members of the British Royal family, has been described as using recruiters positioned throughout the world to lure women by promising them modeling assignments, educational opportunities and fashion careers. The pitch was really a ruse to groom them into sex trafficking, it is alleged in court records.



In an interview on MSNBC on Sunday, Herald reporter Julie K. Brown expanded on possible developments following the indictment:

Needless to say, these are very powerful people and I think that they’re sweating a little bit, especially today. We don’t know how much, how deep this went, how far-reaching it went in government, but there have been a lot of names that I could see on these message pads [listing clients] on a regular basis as part of the evidence — these message pads where they would call and leave Epstein messages, such as, “I’m at this hotel.” Why do you do that, unless you’re expecting him to send you a girl to visit you at your hotel?

So there are probably quite a few important people, powerful people, who are sweating it out right now. We’ll have to wait and see whether Epstein is going to name names.

What About Trump?

In addition to Trump’s now-notorious remark about Epstein to New York in 2002 that, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years … It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side” — given to New York in 2002, Trump has some connections to and allegations involving Epstein that will certainly come into further scrutiny in the coming weeks. To begin, there’s a picture of Epstein, Trump, and then-Melania Knauss at the president’s Florida resort in 2000.

Virginia Giuffre claimed in court documents that she was recruited to give Epstein massages while she was working as a towel girl at Mar-a-Lago. Giuffre, who was then 15, alleged that Epstein’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell had ultimately recruited her to be Epstein’s “sex slave.”

Another woman, only identified in court records as “Jane Doe” alleged during Trump’s presidential campaign that he had raped her at a party at Epstein’s New York mansion in 1993, at the age of 13. A Trump lawyer denied her claim, and the woman later dropped the lawsuit because she was too afraid to go through with it, according to her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

In her interview with MSNBC, Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown added:

They went to dinner parties at each other’s houses. Trump was also on his plane, probably not as much as a lot of other people because, you know, Trump had his own plane. But they had a lot of social relationships. And the other interesting thing is Trump had a modeling agency, and Epstein also had a stake in a modeling agency, which they suspect he used to bring in underage girls from overseas.

There is a comment in one of the court files where Epstein is quoted as saying, ‘I want to set up my modeling agency the same way Trump set up his modeling agency.’ I don’t know what that means, but it is curious he was trying to do something similar to Trump.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Trump has tried to distance himself from Epstein. According to court documents filed by a lawyer representing three of Epstein’s alleged victims, Trump banned his former friend from Mar-a-Lago because he “sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club.” The same lawyer later said that Trump was a notably cooperative and helpful as he build his case against Epstein.

The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I want to talk to them, is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk. I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know, and was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information. That checked out and that helped us and we didn’t have to take a deposition of him in 2009.

Despite the 2002 comment in New York, a lawyer for Trump denied that he and Epstein had a social relationship, according to the New York Times. Another denial came in 2015 when Gawker published Epstein’s contact list, which featured Trump. “Mr. Trump only knew Mr. Epstein as Mr. Trump owns the hottest and most luxurious club in Palm Beach, [redacted], and Mr. Epstein would go there on occasion.”

A Missed Opportunity to Expose Epstein’s Abuse

Vicky Ward, who wrote a 2003 profile about Epstein for Vanity Fair, revealed at the Daily Beast on Sunday that her profile had originally contained a highly credible allegation that Epstein had molested a 16-year-old girl, but it was cut from the published version by then-editor Graydon Carter. Ward said that Epstein — who had pointedly and repeatedly asked her, “What do you have on the girls?” during their interviews — denied the accusation and tried to discredit it in some unsettling ways:

He called Graydon. He also repeatedly phoned me. He said, “Just the mention of a 16-year-old girl… carries the wrong impression. I don’t see what it adds to the piece. And that makes me unhappy.”

Next, Epstein attacked both me and my sources. Letters purporting to be from the women were sent to Graydon, which the women claimed (and gave evidence to show me) were fabricated fakes. I had my own notes to disprove Epstein’s claims against me.

And then there was Epstein himself, who, I’d be told after I’d given birth, got past security at Condé Nast and went into the Vanity Fair offices. By now everyone at the magazine was completely spooked.

Ward said that Epstein spooked her too, enough so that she had a guard placed on her newborn twins after he had asked her what hospital they were being treated at. When the allegation of molestation was cut, she was devastated:

I began to cry. It was so wrong. The family had been so brave. I thought about the mother, her fear of the dark, of the harm she feared might come to her daughters. And then I thought of all the rich, powerful men in suits ready to talk about Epstein’s “great mind.”

In the end, she wrote, Carter said he believed Epstein over the mother and two daughters who had made the claim. Vanity Fair, in a statement to the Beast, explained that “Epstein denied the charges at the time and since the claims were unsubstantiated and no criminal investigation had been initiated, we decided not to include them.”

Ward insisted that she does not blame Carter for making what he thought was the right call at the time, but that, “it has often struck me that if my piece had named the women, the FBI might have come after Epstein sooner and perhaps some of his victims, now, in the latest spate of allegations, allegedly either paid off or too fearful of retribution to speak up, would have been saved.”