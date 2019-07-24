Conservatives Attack Mueller As ‘Doddering’ and ‘Semi-Senile’ in House Testimony

“Can you repeat the question?” Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert Mueller’s House testimony Wednesday morning has inspired a new line of attack against the former special counsel, who was already reviled on the right for leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian government. The 74-year-old Mueller is “old,” “doddering,” and “confused,” according to many of Trump’s most dedicated supporters.

So…ummm…Bob Mueller is old. And this hearing is just painful to watch. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 24, 2019

Gohmert proves that a clueless, doddering Mueller had no idea that his team was full of vicious Trump-hating hacks.



Peter Strzok used FBI phones to send messages like "We'll stop Trump" & that the Russian investigation was an "insurance policy."



Mueller hired Strzok anyway — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 24, 2019

WOW! Robert Mueller FALLS APART! Caught off Guard, Stuttering, Confused, Doddering, Nervous -- COMPLETELY LOST! (VIDEO) https://t.co/4sL4jOmt6X via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 24, 2019

The tweets commenting on Mueller’s demeanor began shortly after the Wednesday morning’s House Judiciary hearing started. They ranged from those regretfully noting that Mueller looks “feeble” and “sad” to those insulting him as a “semi-senile old goat.”

Mueller hearing becoming very confusing and sad. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 24, 2019

Mueller is coming off as a semi-senile old goat who doesn't have a clue what he's doing or talking about.



Great job, Democrats. #MuellerHearing — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 24, 2019

Some, such as National Review editor Rich Lowry, were very respectful when they called Mueller elderly and incompetent.

Hate to say it, but Mueller so far making Joe Biden look youthful and sprightly by comparison — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 24, 2019

Others, such as Dinesh D’Souza, were not respectful at all.

Robert Mueller is not familiar with Fusion GPS. I repeat: Robert Mueller does not know anything about Fusion GPS. Is it possible that the Republicans have kidnapped the real Robert Mueller and substituted a mentally retarded look-alike in his place? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 24, 2019

Mueller’s shakiness in Wednesday morning’s House Judiciary hearing was not just noticed by those on the right. Some Democrats also commented on the subject, including David Axelrod.

This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years. And he does not appear as sharp as he was then. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 24, 2019

After they finished insulting Mueller’s mental state, some conservatives made another leap: Mueller is clearly not coherent enough to have led the special counsel’s office. So who did? Clearly, as Republican congressman Mark Meadows tweeted, it was the “the resistance.”

The more this hearing goes on, the more it becomes painfully clear that not only did Bob Mueller not write his own report—he was barely involved or in control of it at all.



You know who was? His team of Democrats.



This was a resistance-driven partisan witch hunt all along. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 24, 2019

So....was Mueller really just a figurehead to give some degree of swamp gravitas to this sham investigation while his Democrat deputies ran it as the absurd witch hunt that it was? — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 24, 2019

As I said when Mueller gave speech in May, he is feeble.I say that not as a personal attack but as a rational observation. It's on display today during this hearing. This underscores that the person who influenced this investigation most was Andrew Weissman, his top lieutenant. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 24, 2019