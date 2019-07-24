Conservatives Attack Mueller As ‘Doddering’ and ‘Semi-Senile’ in House Testimony

Robert Mueller’s House testimony Wednesday morning has inspired a new line of attack against the former special counsel, who was already reviled on the right for leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian government. The 74-year-old Mueller is “old,” “doddering,” and “confused,” according to many of Trump’s most dedicated supporters.
The tweets commenting on Mueller’s demeanor began shortly after the Wednesday morning’s House Judiciary hearing started. They ranged from those regretfully noting that Mueller looks “feeble” and “sad” to those insulting him as a “semi-senile old goat.”
Some, such as National Review editor Rich Lowry, were very respectful when they called Mueller elderly and incompetent.
Others, such as Dinesh D’Souza, were not respectful at all.
Mueller’s shakiness in Wednesday morning’s House Judiciary hearing was not just noticed by those on the right. Some Democrats also commented on the subject, including David Axelrod.
After they finished insulting Mueller’s mental state, some conservatives made another leap: Mueller is clearly not coherent enough to have led the special counsel’s office. So who did? Clearly, as Republican congressman Mark Meadows tweeted, it was the “the resistance.”