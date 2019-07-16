Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer. Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, “I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” But never-before-published medical records obtained by Intelligencer call that claim into question.

In an X-ray taken earlier this month at Walter Reed Medical Center, the president’s right tibia displays the tell-tale signs of racially-motivated dissatisfaction with Halle Berry’s casting in the upcoming remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, according to the notes of Mr. Trump’s radiologist. Multiple experts consulted by Intelligencer seconded this assessment.

The White House declined to confirm or deny the authenticity of the medical records. But press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, “There are 206 bones in the president’s body. Why is it that liberal media never reports on the ones that aren’t racist?” Meanwhile, in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Trump alleged that Barack Obama “had Racist Bones like you wouldn’t believe” but “the FAKE NEWS never reported on it because his bones weren’t WHITE.”

Suspicions that the president was not entirely devoid of bigoted bones have shadowed his administration from day one. Earlier this year, former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed to have knowledge of an outtake from Trump’s reality show The Apprentice, in which the host exposed his hateful cartilage, after suffering a compound fracture on set. But the alleged tape never materialized.

The radiologist’s report obtained by Intelligencer diagnosed the president’s condition as acute osteobigotitis. Beyond its hostility to inclusive Hollywood casting, Mr. Trump’s right tibia also presented elaborate patterns of abrasions that together spelled out the phrases “All Lives Matter” and “I don’t have a racist cell in my marrow!”