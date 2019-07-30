Everyone Hates CNN’s Debate Format

Night one of the CNN Democratic debate. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Less than an hour into Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, an enormous problem emerged in Detroit’s Fox Theater: CNN’s awful debate format.

The problems emerged in the first moments of the debate. Each of the 10 Democratic candidates were individually introduced, like two starting lineups in a YMCA co-ed basketball game. Then came the presentation of colors, the singing of the national anthem, and the first commercial of the night, all before any candidate spoke.

Once the debate part of the debate began, a new issue appeared: the time limits and CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s relentless enforcement of them.

Jake Tapper is going to TURN THIS DEBATE RIGHT AROUND AND GO HOME if the candidates don’t adhere to the time limits. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 31, 2019

Tapper aggressive so far in cutting off answers. Is it harder to enforce these time limits after the 25-minute lead-in? — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) July 31, 2019

Someone needs to cut Jake Tapper off. He's not letting anyone answer any questions. — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) July 31, 2019

The time limit is ridiculous! #DemDebate — Estelle S. Erasmus (@EstelleSErasmus) July 31, 2019

CNN isn’t playing with the time limit tonight, huh. Sheesh cut the mic #DemocraticDebates — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) July 31, 2019

The moderators are being brutal with these time limits. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) July 31, 2019

Tapper was also criticised, by Senator Bernie Sanders, for the questions he asked.

Bernie Sanders takes it to Jake Tapper on Medicare-for-All: "Jake, your question is a Republican talking point! At the end of the day and by the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program." pic.twitter.com/E6QrH0O0vK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 31, 2019

Forty-five minutes into the debate, some began to wonder if Tapper was going to let his colleagues speak.

43 minutes in and Jake Tapper is still the only one to have asked questions? why have three moderators then? — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) July 31, 2019

He eventually did, but once Dana Bash and Don Lemon began asking questions, the problems with the strict enforcement of the time limits didn’t end. And here’s what that matters:

Honestly, you could catalog all journalism's faults just from watching debate moderators. An obsession w/conflict over explanation, forcing complex policies into soundbites, above-it-all savviness that only makes sense if you spend all your time on Politics Twitter or in DC — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) July 31, 2019