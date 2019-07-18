Here Are the Lineups for the Second Democratic Debates

In the spirit of maximizing political entertainment, CNN determined that the best way to reveal the lineups for the second round of Democratic debates taking place on July 30th and 31st, would be to have a draft-night special, a la the NBA, announcing over the course of an hour the placement of each candidate. Unlike the NBA, there is no free agency period for candidates to swap podiums.
To ensure that each debate has an equal representation of front-runners and future also-rans, the network and the Democratic National Committee developed a new structure for the draft, featuring three rounds — the first pulled literally out of a box — of candidate draws. Per CNN:
The First Draw will include 10 candidates: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and author Marianne Williamson.
The Second Draw will include six candidates: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and businessman Andrew Yang.
The Final Draw will include four candidates: Former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
As the hour progresses, we will update this post with each candidate’s placement. You can watch the drawing here.
Night One, Tuesday, July 30
First Draw
Montana Governor Steve Bullock
Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan
Author Marianne Williamson
Second Draw
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke
Night Two, Wednesday, July 31
First Draw
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Washington Governor Jay Inslee
Second Draw
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker
Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro
Businessman Andrew Yang