Unwanted Ivanka Memes Put Ivanka Trump on the Front Lines of History

Well-known not-world-leader Ivanka Trump made an appearance at the annual G20 summit in Osaka over the weekend. She spent time talking to, or if the videos are to be believed, trying to talk with officials from all over the globe. This produced one particularly good clip of her appearing to be unable to contribute anything to a conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Theresa May, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde. (The video, deliciously, was released by the French government.)

Following her G20 appearance, Trump started popping up on Twitter in lots of famous situations where she shouldn’t be. The hashtag #UnwantedIvanka was started by writer and podcaster Erin Gloria Ryan. “The reason I started the #UnwantedIvanka hashtag was because I find her presence in high level diplomatic talks embarrassing, ridiculous, and dangerous,” she tweeted. “The reason it took off is that *lots* of people, from all over the world, apparently agree.” Think Ivanka at the first moon landing, raising the flag at Iwo Jima, and taking the field with Megan Rapinoe.

And honestly, it’s easier to just show you than to explain further.

Ivanka Trump … thank you for your service.

