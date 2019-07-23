Jeffrey Epstein Appeals Denial of Bail

Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry

A federal judge denied Jeffrey Epstein bail last week, meaning that the financier, who has been accused of child sex trafficking, cannot repair to his vast 71st Street townhouse while he awaits trial. Instead, Epstein is being held in a highly secure Manhattan jail.

On Monday, Epstein made clear that he’s not done trying for a more favorable version of incarceration. In a criminal notice of appeal to the court, his lawyers stated that they planned to ask the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the decision, though they did not outline their legal strategy.

Epstein’s lawyers had said they were willing to pay up to $100 million in bail and had promised to hire a private security team that would ensure their client, who is seen as a flight risk, would not leave his residence before trial. But Judge Richard Berman rejected their request, voicing concern that Epstein might commit more crimes in the interim. “I am not suggesting that a different bail package would be appropriate because I doubt that any bail package can overcome danger to the community,” he told the court.

