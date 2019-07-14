Graham speaking about the migrant crisis in May 2019. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Friday, Vice-President Mike Pence and Republican Senators Linsdey Graham, John Cornyn, and Mike Lee visited two migrant detention centers near the border in Texas. According to their posture in a widely-shared photo, the two were not filled with sympathy at the sight of detained migrants living in conditions that a recent Department of Homeland Security report called a “ticking time bomb.”

The complete and utter lack of empathy in their faces. pic.twitter.com/7qw7Jq3hNn — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 13, 2019

On Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Graham gave voice to his body language, saying: “I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days. We’re not going to let those men go that I saw.” The South Carolina senator framed detained migrants in a criminal light, saying it “would be dangerous” to release migrants “who have been here before” and “broke the law before.” But as Slate’s Daniel Politi writes: “As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham should probably know that merely seeking asylum in the United States is not against the law.”

Graham on the migrants he saw at a detention facility: "I don't care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days" pic.twitter.com/UFnZ7ryO3Y — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 14, 2019

Graham, who said that “this was not a concentration camp that I saw,” also repeated an unsubstantiated myth broadcast by the president and DHS during the shutdown: the idea that the southern border represents a point of entry for terrorists. “A terrorist could easily get in this group,” Graham said in a call similar to the president’s language from January: “We have terrorists coming through the southern border because they find that’s probably the easiest place to come through. They drive right in and they make a left.” But as a State Department report from September 2018 found, there is “no credible evidence indicating that international terrorist groups have established bases in Mexico, worked with Mexican drug cartels or sent operatives via Mexico into the United States.”

In another widely shared moment from the visits, a video shows Mike Pence looking without expression over the faces of a room of detained men who are separated by a chain-link fence, for which Pence was lambasted for appearing “callous” and “fake Christian.”

Make no mistake, @VP, this is the result of your administration slashing aid to Central America and undermining the asylum process. You and Donald Trump share the blame. pic.twitter.com/LADGFR99RY — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 13, 2019

“And while we hear some Democrats in Washington, D.C., referring to U.S. Customs and Border facilities as ‘concentration camps,’ what we saw today was a facility that is providing care that every American would be proud of,” Pence said at the McAllen detention center. On Twitter, he added that “we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well.” That, however, is ignoring the migrant in the video telling reporters that there was “no bathroom, no shower.” The vice-president appeared to be just a few feet away.