Power Back On After Blackout Strikes Manhattan

Seen from the air, a large section of Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Midtown neighborhoods sit coated in darkness during a partial blackout on July 13, 2019. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A blackout hit Manhattan on Saturday night, leaving large swaths of the city in darkness. The power outage struck at 6:47 p.m., affecting most of Manhattan’s west side from 32nd Street all the way to 72nd Street. About 73,000 Con Edison customers lost power in all after some kind of mechanical failure at the West 49th Street substation.

Around 10 p.m., Con Edison was able to start restoring power to some of the affected area. Six power networks were knocked out, according to the utility. Two were back on by 10:30, and the remaining four followed until all power had been restored just before midnight. No injuries had been reported by that time either.

Traffic signals and some lights just came back on! pic.twitter.com/pshIR5PRwB — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) July 14, 2019

The partial blackout, which coincidentally struck on the 42nd anniversary of the infamous 1977 outage which left millions without power, shut down subway lines and elevators, stranding thousands. It also shut down most of theater district, stopped J-Lo’s Madison Square Garden concert mid-song, and led many stores and restaurants to close. Landmarks like Rockefeller Center and much of Times Square went dark, while pedestrians helped police direct traffic at some busy intersections.

For some more perspective on the size of the blackout, here are some views from afar and above:

The @EmpireStateBldg along with other structures in Manhattan are dark due to a massive power outage In Midtown, Times Square, and other sections of Manhattan on Saturday July 13, 2019 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo @UPI #blackout pic.twitter.com/32lcqSwOcH — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) July 14, 2019

NJ view of the NYC blackout pic.twitter.com/nnmos4jiQS — grapeTatertot🍇 (@GrapeTatertot) July 14, 2019

Flying @JetBlue from DC to Boston can see the NYC #blackout from the air hope everyone stays safe and power comes back asap! pic.twitter.com/Ab4LIRWeKZ — Mike D (@mikeD922) July 14, 2019

Below is a closer look at what we know so far about the cause and consequences, as well as many of the dramatic, eerie, and heartwarming scenes that people have shared on social media.

The cause of the blackout is still under investigation

The outage appears to have been caused by some kind of mechanical failure at the 49th Street substation, Con Edison officials said, though their investigation has not finished. It’s not yet clear why the failure happened. New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that an explosion and fire at the substation caused the problem. He also said that the outage was unacceptable and dangerous.

People got stuck in elevators

FDNY ladder 23 from Harlem on 66th Street. Have done 4 elevator rescues so far in #Blackout @westsiderag pic.twitter.com/9uV1K53hJb — Joy Bergmann (@JoyBergmann) July 14, 2019

Trapped in my apartment elevator for the NYC blackout. 40 mins and counting.



Fortunately we were on our way back from Whole Foods and we’re with a Deer Park delivery guy so we’ll be fine for the long haul. 👍 pic.twitter.com/8I2XqwfqEj — Scott Thomson (@scthomsn) July 13, 2019

I was just stuck in an elevator. Everything was fine because I had a burrito in my backpack. Moral of the story: Always bring a burrito. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 13, 2019

Subway lines shut down, affecting entire system

Major power outage in Manhattan. Subways are dark. Everyone walking. pic.twitter.com/n4eORlsz6N — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 13, 2019

Power outage at 59 St/Columbus Circle, being held “momentarily” on the A train. 👀 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/AsQgjIHgF9 — Bombay Saphfire (@bombaysaphfire) July 13, 2019

@NYCTSubway the lights went out at 7 Ave platform. I was waiting for E. Is it a blackout? What’s happening? pic.twitter.com/oPeRUuQfqZ — Helena Pires (@HelenaD2) July 13, 2019

There’s a power outage at the subway station on 59th, anyone else having this problem? #MTA pic.twitter.com/j9iDIHB7OK — Elizabeth Brennan (@ElizabethB95) July 13, 2019

Police are directing passengers to leave the subway station at Columbus Circle due to the Manhattan power outage, according to @marydal23. pic.twitter.com/rvOdW9euNz — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2019

People finally getting off the subway trains at Columbus Circle after more than an hour of being stuck on them due to major power outage on UWS @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/JGrN9ZWxPY — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) July 14, 2019

Traffic lights went out

Police tried to get drivers to avoid the area, and officers took over directing traffic at some intersections — as did some courageous volunteer New Yorkers:

For the last 45 minutes this man has kept the intersection alive. @CoreyinNYC @BilldeBlasio this is New York pic.twitter.com/gO4BzWjDtf — Gareth Smith (@GarethNYC) July 14, 2019

Stores and restaurants closed their doors

there’s a blackout in uniqlo and everybody had to leave pic.twitter.com/XOdROaevwa — HBD Yoshiko😈 (@bakamaka) July 13, 2019

Firdos says Gourmet Garage may take a $50k hit from #Blackout losses. He's staying watch as alarms won't work w/o juice. "It's ridiculous! No power this long in Manhattan." pic.twitter.com/JnMepQqKKI — Joy Bergmann (@JoyBergmann) July 14, 2019

The #Blackout happened while I was at @WholeFoods it’s a sign I should keep postmating food and not cooking pic.twitter.com/9UVg823ya8 — Montse (@montseemontse) July 13, 2019

But not all the stores:

“you guys are still open?”



“We’re 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/P3ExAaxgRs — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) July 14, 2019

A 24-hour bodega is a 24-hour bodega in NYC. #Blackout pic.twitter.com/f03L7sYFgJ — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) July 14, 2019

And some dining options remained available:

Can confirm that Upper West Side pizza shops are still selling room temp slices in the dark pic.twitter.com/SzpNxsMEXq — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 14, 2019

New York Ice Cream truck on Columbus and 64th is only eatery serving around Lincoln Center @westsiderag #Blackout pic.twitter.com/upc911C6k0 — Joy Bergmann (@JoyBergmann) July 14, 2019

Many of Times Square’s screens went black. Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Times Square lost much of its luster

Times Square is down, i repeat, Times Square is down. This is not a drill!! #Blackout #NYC pic.twitter.com/8IUfER7ozl — Sahid Abraham (@Sahid0) July 13, 2019

And there was a dividing line:

A Tale of Two Cities: NYC #blackout on the right (west of 7th) and power on the left (east of 7th) pic.twitter.com/yoQaNBEOe7 — LauriLand (@LauriLand) July 14, 2019

Rockefeller Center lost power, affecting NBC broadcasts

Well this is something. Apparently there’s a blackout in midtown Manhattan. MSNBC is back on the air thanks to a backup generator, but most of 30 Rock is dark. Started feeling like I was in a post-apocalyptic movie as I made my way outside. (The streetlights are all out too) pic.twitter.com/WjOHp4Yp9D — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) July 13, 2019

Widespread power outage in Manhattan also impacting us at 30 Rock #poweroutagenyc pic.twitter.com/FAjojwpF1S — Kathy Park (@KathyParkNBC) July 13, 2019

The power went out during several of our broadcasts, luckily backup generator kicked in. But a good swath of Manhattan is without electricity. pic.twitter.com/ATKTUSb5w4 — kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) July 13, 2019

Movie theaters and Lincoln Center evacuate and shut down

Gates up, no fountain working on darkened Lincoln Center plaza during #Blackout @westsiderag pic.twitter.com/DSQ2WPWJ81 — Joy Bergmann (@JoyBergmann) July 14, 2019

At the amc lincoln square 13 on the upper west side. They made the entire cineplex evacuate. #blackout pic.twitter.com/bw3zAwejB4 — GrammarCop (@grammarflic) July 13, 2019

Most Broadway shows had to cancel

Audiences still lining up for Broadway shows during the #Blackout, emergency vehicles every few blocks pic.twitter.com/hxbNatJkjK — Naveen Kumar (@Mr_NaveenKumar) July 13, 2019

They just cancelled second part of Harry Potter on Broadway due to power issues — tickets will be refunded .... pic.twitter.com/UgqF7U92wv — Ben Bell (@BenjaminBell) July 14, 2019

But some performers decided that the show must go on outside

Very nice. Cast of @hadestown singing to the disappointed audience about the #blackout. pic.twitter.com/zIHuozHIGu — angela pinsky (@AngelaPinsky) July 13, 2019

The performers at Carnegie Hall delivered curbside classical

I guess this is what they call a New York moment. After being trapped on the F for an hour because of the power outage I emerged to see dark restaurants & traffic lights, civilians directing traffic, & an evacuated Carnegie Hall concert happening in the street. #nyc #Blackout pic.twitter.com/3p9UWtRrel — Briallen Hopper (@briallenhopper) July 14, 2019

@KatrinaNeeper Here is another video outside Carnegie Hall. You can use it on CNN. My name is Ken Richardson, and I am a member of this group which is the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras pic.twitter.com/bMgO2QxqH4 — Ken Richardson (@kjjmbaa) July 14, 2019

Now this is what turning lemons into lemonade is all about! We can hear singing from the streets below...the entire @carnegiehall choir including conductor are putting on an impromptu concert by singing outside during the blackout! #NYCBlackout #BeautifulSoundsDuringBlackout pic.twitter.com/ll5ocnGYvc — Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) July 14, 2019

Madison Square Garden lost power mid-JLo

And was evacuated:

WATCH: JLo concert canceled at Madison Square Concert amid Manhattan blackout. pic.twitter.com/VBjcuwMZ2j — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 14, 2019

Pedestrians glowed in the dark, thanks to their tech

A blackout in the smart phone age: From high above, you see little glowing circles maneuvering down the darkened street, almost like fireflies — people walking around with their phone screens, some using them as flashlights. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 14, 2019

And Mayor de Blasio was in Iowa

De Blasio, on CNN, will not commit to returning to NYC from a presidential campaign trip. Says he will get more info in the next hour — Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) July 14, 2019

New -- Cuomo on de Blasio's absence: "Mayors are important. Situations like this come up, you have to be on-site. I believe that...Everybody makes their own political judgment." — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) July 14, 2019

Mayor de Blasio expected back in NYC tomorrow morning, says first Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan. #blackout — Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) July 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.