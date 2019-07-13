Manhattan Power Outage Shuts Down Subways, Stores, Landmarks

A blackout hit Manhattan on Saturday night, leaving large swaths of the city in darkness. Power outages were reported in much of midtown Manhattan and in parts of the Upper West Side around 7 p.m. Con Edison said around 42,000 customers have lost power.
Con Edison said they are working to fix the problem, which shut down several subway lines, and left some people stuck in dark subway stations.
Stores were forced to shut down, many landmarks went dark, and there are reports of people stuck in elevators. Weirdly, today is the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 power outage, which affected most of the city. Thankfully, the current blackout appears much smaller. Here’s what’s happening in the affected areas:
People are stuck in elevators
Subways are shut down
Stores close their doors
The lights are out in parts of Times Square
Rockefeller Center lost power, affecting NBC broadcasts
Broadway shows are being canceled or delayed
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.