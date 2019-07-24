mueller time

Mueller Contradicts Trump, Testifies That Report Did Not Totally Exonerate Him

By
Former special prosecutor Robert Mueller is sworn in. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler was the first lawmaker to get a crack at Robert Mueller Wednesday morning. He got right down to business, asking the former special counsel if he had, as Trump has claimed, “totally exonerate[d] the president.”

Mueller’s one-word answer: “No.”

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Mueller Contradicts Trump: Report Did Not Exonerate Him