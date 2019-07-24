Mueller Contradicts Trump, Testifies That Report Did Not Totally Exonerate Him

The FTC did not exactly throw the book at Facebook

The FTC on Wednesday officially unveiled its $5 billion data privacy settlement with Facebook — adding to the dismay of critics who called the provisions too mild to hold the social media giant accountable or deter future misdeeds.





In addition to the fine — by far the largest privacy-related settlement the FTC has ever won from a company — the agreement calls for Facebook to establish an internal privacy oversight committee, according to the agency, “removing unfettered control by Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg over decisions affecting user privacy,” the FTC said in a statement Wednesday.





“The magnitude of the $5 billion penalty and sweeping conduct relief are unprecedented in the history of the FTC,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons in announcing the settlement. “The relief is designed not only to punish future violations but, more importantly, to change Facebook’s entire privacy culture to decrease the likelihood of continued violations.”





The $5 billion fine, though, is far lower than the sum that agency employees had initially discussed seeking to collect from Facebook — a figure that could have been greater than $30 billion, according to a House Judiciary Committee aide briefed on the negotiations.