At Least Mueller Gave Us the ‘I Take Your Question’ Meme

Robert Mueller takes your question. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Early in Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony Wednesday, red-faced Texas congressman Louie Gohmert did his best Yosemite Sam impression as he rallied to the defense of President Trump. After he indignantly said Mueller had “perpetuated injustice,” the former special counsel was given a chance to respond.

“I take your question,” he said.

Gohmert: "If somebody knows they did not conspire with anybody from Russia to affect the election & they see the big [DOJ] with people that hate that person coming after them...the fact that you ran it out 2 years means you perpetuated injustice."

Mueller: "I take your question." pic.twitter.com/buO4pqQ2bV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 24, 2019

The line, which Mueller repeated at least one other time, quickly emerged as the best, and perhaps the most lasting, contribution from the largely underwhelming hearings.

I think the one thing this day has given us is "I take your question" as a way to respond to any question we don't want to respond to. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 24, 2019

But what does it mean? Allow these people to explain:

"I take your question" I assume is Special Counsel for "Fuck you, idiot" — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) July 24, 2019

Is “I take your question” the new “bless your heart”? #MuellerTime — Kristine Lucius (@lucius4justice) July 24, 2019

"I take your question" is the new "Bye Felicia." — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 24, 2019

“I take your question” is Bob Mueller for “bye, bitch.”



#MuellerHearings — libbynyc (@libbynyc) July 24, 2019

For all you non-lawyers out there, permit me to explain that “I take your question” translates, roughly, as “🖕🏻.” — Ann 🐝 (@annelizabeth67) July 24, 2019

"I take your question" = GFYS — Daniella (@dgibber123) July 24, 2019

“I take your question” = “Sir, this is a Wendy’s”#MuellerHearings — Zippy Kaufman (@ZippyKaufman) July 24, 2019

"I take your question" is basically HR approved response to "whatever dude" — Dave, RN (@CrielloMec) July 24, 2019

"I take your question" is a great burn that I don't quite understand but will now adopt whenever anyone yells at me on Twitter. #MuellerHearing — jon ronson (@jonronson) July 24, 2019