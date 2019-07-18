With a heat wave on tap this weekend, many New Yorkers will be seeking refuge from soaring temperatures at a pool, beach, or really any body of water. But what if the water could come to you? The dilapidated New York City subway system has you covered, as this video taken Wednesday night at what appears to be the Court Square–23rd Street station in Queens shows:

Ok this one is scary. Wall gave out last night during a rush of water while a train was coming and took someone out #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/WtzgY1FuWv — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) July 18, 2019

Sure, you might almost be swept onto the tracks and killed as a result of flimsy infrastructure that tends to break down in the face of inclement weather. But the important thing is that the MTA is doing its best to keep you cool during the dog days of summer.