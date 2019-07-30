Tom Steyer’s Pro-Impeachment Group Reduces Mueller Hearings to 30-Second Ad

Coming to a TV near you. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire activist Tom Steyer will not be onstage at either of this week’s primary debates. But that won’t stop him from making sure his pet issue of impeachment gets attention.

Need to Impeach, a group Steyer started before getting into the race, has purchased airtime on CNN and MSNBC before and after the debates, Politico reports. It will air a 30-second ad cut together from Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress last week. The ad shows Mueller providing quick answers (his hesitation was edited out) to a series of questions from Democratic House members.

“Did you actually totally exonerate the president?” “No.”

“Isn’t it fair to say that the president’s written answers show that he wasn’t always being truthful?” “Generally.”

“You believe that you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction after he left office?” “Yes.”

“The campaign welcomed the Russian help, did they not?” “Yes.”

“And then they lied to cover it up?” “Generally, that’s true.”

Steyer has also plunked money down half a million dollars to run a different ad during the debates, and this one actually has his face in it. Viewers in the primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, will see the 30-second spot, titled “Trump Is a Fraud,” starting Tuesday night.

In the ad, Steyer attempts to make the case that “unlike other candidates,” he can go “head-to-head with Donald Trump on the economy.” But first, he has to convince voters to pick him over 20 Democrats they seem to like more.