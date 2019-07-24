Robert Mueller’s Testimony Before the House: Liveblog

It’s all happening. Photo-Illustration: Jed Egan, Photos: Getty Images

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller will at last answer questions before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, where he is sure to encounter Democrats eager to hear about President Trump’s wrongdoing and Republicans eager to downplay it. Below, running updates on the former special counsel’s appearance:

10:31 a.m.: Matt Gaetz gets his change to regurgitate right-wing talking points

Matt Gaetz is basically the human embodiment of a Hannity monologue. He's grilling Mueller about Christopher Steele and the dossier. pic.twitter.com/gSS40tmpKU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019

10:23 a.m.: Dems trying to build moment on obstruction

Richmond: "The president's attempt to get McGahn to create a false written record were related to Mr. Trump's concerns about your obstruction of justice inquiry, correct?"



Mueller: "I believe that to be true." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 24, 2019

10:18 a.m.: An important dynamic to keep in mind throughout these hearings

Cannot over stress the extent to which most normal human beings will experience this hearing as, at most, brief video clips and a couple of news headlines rather than several uninterrupted hours of staring at a live stream aired during the workday. — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) July 24, 2019

10:09 a.m.: Intelligencer staffers on Mueller’s reserve:

Eric Levitz: Mueller’s tight-lipped reserve works better as a foil for Republicans riling themselves up with demagogic accusations (which Mueller then appears to evade), than it does for Democrats looking to set him up to confirm/punctuate the points they wish to highlight

Ed Kilgore: “Works better” is definitely a comparative term. It’s not “working” very well in either case.

Meanwhile, CNN is saying the “headline” is the “breaking news” that Mueller says he didn’t exonerate Trump. They apparently buy the theory that people will now get it.

Jonathan Chait: Yeah, that is one spin. The opposite spin would be that he didn’t actually get to the bottom of all the crimes and misconduct.

I think the clear likelihood is that he imposed his no-charging, no-saying-he-could-have-charged construct on the probe, and that put them in a difficult, even impossible position that Republicans have tried to expose.

10:02 a.m.: Democrats expected Mueller to be reticent, but they must be frustrated with just how reticent

Democrats are asking Mueller to underscore McGahn’s under-oath statements to the special counsel, as a way of illustrating the president’s conduct. Mueller continues to say little beyond “yes” or “no” — or no comment. He refers to the report. — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 24, 2019

9:58 a.m.: You’d be dead by now

Thoughts are with anyone who had “I would refer you to the report” in a Mueller drinking game. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 24, 2019

9:53 a.m.: Watch Louie Gohmert go full Gohmert

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) gives an impassioned defense of President Trump to explain his actions that could be considered obstruction of justice pic.twitter.com/OUcgx38Vnu — Axios (@axios) July 24, 2019

9:48 a.m.: An exchange between Intelligencer staffers that sums everything up

Ed Kilgore: What did Mueller say when given a chance to answer Goehmert?

Eric Levitz: “I take your question.”

Ed Kilgore: What the hell does that mean?

Eric Levitz: That Mueller isn’t interested in saying anything beyond “Yes, that’s in the report” or “can your repeat that.” It would be helpful to the public if he explained why belief in one’s innocence is not incompatible with corrupt intent. Alas.

9:42 a.m.: As Louie Gohmert shouts at Mueller, he’s hesitant to push back on much of anything

My take on this hearing is that the House should do what it's going to do and let this man go home and take a nap. — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 24, 2019

9:34 a.m.: Mueller again declines to join Republicans’ fishing expedition

Mueller says that Steele Dossier and FusionGPS is beyond his purview. Neither name appears in his report because he did not rely on them in his investigation. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) July 24, 2019

9:26. a.m.: Intelligencer staffers on how this is all going

Eric Levitz: So far, seems like Mueller’s reticence but GOP lawmakers’ shameless demagogy is nullifying whatever clarity this was supposed to provide the public.

Ed Kilgore: The emerging GOP line is that the entire obstruction of justice investigation was illegitimate. Earlier they argued that there couldn’t be obstruction without an underlying crime (not true), now it’s that having determined the president couldn’t be charged, there was no reason to investigate or report on “findings.”

Margaret Hartmann: Do you think Republicans were aiming to make Mueller look old and befuddled, or is it an unexpected bonus?

Ed: I’d say the latter.

Ben: If impeachment means listening to more halting Mueller answers, I’m even more against it than I was. I think this performance will pour a lot of cold water on the idea.

Eric: So a win for Pelosi.

Ben: Yep.

9:19 a.m.: Mueller’s performance not getting great reviews so far

So far it seems that one reason Mueller probably didn’t want to testify was worry about his performance in this setting — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 24, 2019

9:13 a.m.: Mueller’s halting, unsure answers are not helping Democrats

Collins scores a point with equating conspiracy and collusion. There was an easy answer to it (report discussed Blacks law dictionary definition, Collins asking about colloquial usage), but Mueller doesn’t seem to grasp the difference. — Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) July 24, 2019

9:09 a.m.: The scene at the hearing

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

9:01 a.m.: Nadler goes with effective yes-or-no questioning

NADLER: "Did you totally exonerate the President?"



MUELLER: "No." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) July 24, 2019

Rep. Jerry Nadler: "The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction, and that it completely and totally exonerated him. But that is not what your report said, it is?"



Robert Mueller: "Correct." https://t.co/CXfCvYspNV pic.twitter.com/ID7Cj8xDTS — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2019

8:56 a.m.: Mueller says he won’t talk about the only thing Republicans want to talk about

This will frustrate Republicans: “For example, I am unable to address questions about the opening of the FBI’s Russia investigation, which occurred months before my appointment, or matters related to the so-called Steele Dossier. These matters are the subject of ongoing review” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2019

8:51 a.m.: A key point from Mueller that serves as a refutation of President Trump and many Republicans

Mueller: "We did not address collusion, which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) July 24, 2019

8:45 a.m.: Mueller’s opening statement

Robert Mueller begins his testimony. He starts by saying that he took on the investigation bc he believed it was of "paramount interest to the nation to determine whether a foreign advisory had interfered" in the 2016 presidential election. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 24, 2019

8:41 a.m.: The first Republican lawmaker to speak strikes a theme we’ll be hearing a lot of today:

Ranking member Collins telling Mueller what, in his opinion, the facts of the Mueller report are—specifically, that Trump did nothing wrong and is super innocent—says "nothing we learn today will change those facts." — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) July 24, 2019

8:35 a.m.: We’re off to a boisterous start:

a protester shouted right after Mueller entered the room: Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted communication apps the day of the Trump tower meeting. Police just removed him. — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) July 24, 2019

8:19 a.m.: This is a problem at every congressional hearing, no matter the party:

Big question: Can the Members of Congress (especially Dems) shut up long enough to let Mueller talk, or will they fill the time with their own bloviation? #MuellerHearings — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) July 24, 2019

8:10 a.m.: Minutes before Mueller’s appearance, President Trump appears very calm.

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019