Robert Mueller’s Testimony Before the House: Liveblog

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller will at last answer questions before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, where he is sure to encounter Democrats eager to hear about President Trump’s wrongdoing and Republicans eager to downplay it. Below, running updates on the former special counsel’s appearance:
10:31 a.m.: Matt Gaetz gets his change to regurgitate right-wing talking points
10:23 a.m.: Dems trying to build moment on obstruction
10:18 a.m.: An important dynamic to keep in mind throughout these hearings
10:09 a.m.: Intelligencer staffers on Mueller’s reserve:
Eric Levitz: Mueller’s tight-lipped reserve works better as a foil for Republicans riling themselves up with demagogic accusations (which Mueller then appears to evade), than it does for Democrats looking to set him up to confirm/punctuate the points they wish to highlight
Ed Kilgore: “Works better” is definitely a comparative term. It’s not “working” very well in either case.
Meanwhile, CNN is saying the “headline” is the “breaking news” that Mueller says he didn’t exonerate Trump. They apparently buy the theory that people will now get it.
Jonathan Chait: Yeah, that is one spin. The opposite spin would be that he didn’t actually get to the bottom of all the crimes and misconduct.
I think the clear likelihood is that he imposed his no-charging, no-saying-he-could-have-charged construct on the probe, and that put them in a difficult, even impossible position that Republicans have tried to expose.
10:02 a.m.: Democrats expected Mueller to be reticent, but they must be frustrated with just how reticent
9:58 a.m.: You’d be dead by now
9:53 a.m.: Watch Louie Gohmert go full Gohmert
9:48 a.m.: An exchange between Intelligencer staffers that sums everything up
Ed Kilgore: What did Mueller say when given a chance to answer Goehmert?
Eric Levitz: “I take your question.”
Ed Kilgore: What the hell does that mean?
Eric Levitz: That Mueller isn’t interested in saying anything beyond “Yes, that’s in the report” or “can your repeat that.” It would be helpful to the public if he explained why belief in one’s innocence is not incompatible with corrupt intent. Alas.
9:42 a.m.: As Louie Gohmert shouts at Mueller, he’s hesitant to push back on much of anything
9:34 a.m.: Mueller again declines to join Republicans’ fishing expedition
9:26. a.m.: Intelligencer staffers on how this is all going
Eric Levitz: So far, seems like Mueller’s reticence but GOP lawmakers’ shameless demagogy is nullifying whatever clarity this was supposed to provide the public.
Ed Kilgore: The emerging GOP line is that the entire obstruction of justice investigation was illegitimate. Earlier they argued that there couldn’t be obstruction without an underlying crime (not true), now it’s that having determined the president couldn’t be charged, there was no reason to investigate or report on “findings.”
Margaret Hartmann: Do you think Republicans were aiming to make Mueller look old and befuddled, or is it an unexpected bonus?
Ed: I’d say the latter.
Ben: If impeachment means listening to more halting Mueller answers, I’m even more against it than I was. I think this performance will pour a lot of cold water on the idea.
Eric: So a win for Pelosi.
Ben: Yep.
9:19 a.m.: Mueller’s performance not getting great reviews so far
9:13 a.m.: Mueller’s halting, unsure answers are not helping Democrats
9:09 a.m.: The scene at the hearing
9:01 a.m.: Nadler goes with effective yes-or-no questioning
8:56 a.m.: Mueller says he won’t talk about the only thing Republicans want to talk about
8:51 a.m.: A key point from Mueller that serves as a refutation of President Trump and many Republicans
8:45 a.m.: Mueller’s opening statement
8:41 a.m.: The first Republican lawmaker to speak strikes a theme we’ll be hearing a lot of today:
8:35 a.m.: We’re off to a boisterous start:
8:19 a.m.: This is a problem at every congressional hearing, no matter the party:
8:10 a.m.: Minutes before Mueller’s appearance, President Trump appears very calm.