What You Need to Know About the Second Round of Democratic Debates

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Featuring one new face and airing one hour earlier, the Democratic debates return on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, broadcasting from Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., they will be available to stream online at CNN.com for free, no cable login required. There is no debate scheduled next month, so Democrats, from the frontrunners to the interruptibles, plan to use their time to secure leads, bump up to the next tier, or just hang on to their candidacy.

Who Will Debate on Tuesday Night?

Montana Governor Steve Bullock; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Maryland Representative John Delaney; former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper; Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke; Ohio Representative Tim Ryan; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren; and author Marianne Williamson will take the stage on night one.

Who Will Debate on Wednesday Night?

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet; former Vice-President Joe Biden; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; New Jersey Senator Cory Booker; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard; New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; California Senator Kamala Harris; Washington Governor Jay Inslee; and businessman Andrew Yang will follow up on Wednesday.

How’d They Decide That Again?

To qualify for the debates, the DNC determined that Democrats had to register at least 1 percent of support in three polls released in 2019, or have received donations from at least 65,000 donors, with a minimum of 200 donors per state in at least 20 states.

Like the first debate, the lineups were randomly decided. Unlike the first debate, CNN hosted a theatrical live drawing two weeks ago, pulling candidate names — divided into tiers according to support in recent polls — from a box. The goal was to avoid jamming top candidates on a single night — some perceived the second night last round to be the dominant debate — although other bundling has occurred. Tuesday will include 10 white candidates, while all five candidates of color will be featured Wednesday. Many of the generic moderates can be found on Tuesday’s undercard.

Who’s Moderating?

The debate will feature three hosts: Dana Bash, Don Lemon, and Jake Tapper. CNN will not ask the candidates “show of hands” questions, like last round’s survey of candidates supporting the abolition of private insurance that put Kamala Harris in hot water. The network has also informed campaigns that candidates will be penalized for consistent interruptions by cutting time allotted for them to speak.

How Are the Candidates Preparing?

See this extensive analysis of the debates from New York’s Gabriel Debenedetti. In short, expect candidates to attack Joe Biden, for the former veep to defend himself more capably than last round, and for single-digit Dems to attempt a stand-out moment. For example, Jay Inslee and Kirsten Gillibrand are currently expected to fall short of the fundraising levels needed to qualify for the third debate; a well-distributed quote could vault them into a more comfortable position. Kamala Harris, who received the largest post-debate bump, raised $2 million in 24 hours following her charge on Biden in June.

Will anyone speak Spanish? If so, expect Cory Booker to look less surprised.

When Are the Next Debates?

The next round takes place on September 12-13, a Thursday and Friday night, though if 10 or less candidates qualify, the DNC will cram the event into one night. To make the cut for the third and fourth debates, candidates will have to clear higher polling and fundraising hurdles, clocking at least 2 percent of support in four different approved polls from June 28 to August 28, and receiving donations from at least 130,000 donors, with 400 individual donors in at least 20 states.