Trump Spoke in Front of a Parody Presidential Seal Altered to Mock Him

That’s not the presidential seal. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

When President Trump appeared before an eager crowd of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s student summit this week, he stood proudly in front of a fake presidential seal that was altered to mock his alleged ties to Russia and his golfing habit.

Know your Presidential Seals. pic.twitter.com/X6eLz47mej — Johnny Vee (@jxhn) July 25, 2019

The eagle on the fake seal has two heads, rather than one, a clear reference to Russia’s coat of arms, the Washington Post points out. In the real presidential seal, the eagle holds 13 arrows in its left talon, signifying the first 13 states. But in the fake one, it holds 13 golf clubs, signifying Trump’s golf obsession.

The banner above the eagle is also altered on the fake seal. Rather than “E pluribus unum,” the motto of the United states, it says “45 es un titere,” Spanish for “45 is a puppet.” Here’s a clearer image of the mocking seal.

What a brave choice of a new Presidential Seal Trump made. Gave a speech in front of it last night, I'm told. Check out the hammer and sickle on the shield. And the new motto - wow! #NewTrumpSeal pic.twitter.com/qRIDpHDaN0 — yeah_ok (@yeah_ok) July 25, 2019

The altered seal appears to have come from an online retailer called “OneTermDonnie,” the Post reports, but it’s not clear how it ended up behind Trump Tuesday. Neither the White House nor TPUSA knew how it got there, they told the paper.

“It was a last-minute A/V mistake — and I can’t figure out where the breakdown was — but it was a last minute throw-up, and that’s all it was,” a spokesperson for TPUSA said. “I can’t figure out who did it yet.”