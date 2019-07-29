Everything We Know About the Garlic Festival Shooting in Gilroy, California

Photo: Reuters/Twitter

On Sunday evening, reports emerged of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, about 30 minutes south of San Jose. According to the New York Times, three people have been killed and at least 11 have been injured. Below is everything we know about the shooting as information emerges.

The Attack

Gilroy councilman Dion Bracco stated that three had been killed in the attack at the city’s Christmas Hill Park. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center reports that 11 people were injured by gunshot wounds.

A hat vendor at the festival, Michael Paz, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he was about 80-feet away from the shooter, describing him as a man in his 30s carrying an assault-style rifle.

“He came ready to shoot because he was wearing a protective vest,” said Paz, who added that he saw police officers open fire on the gunman.

Another witness, Julissa Contreras, told NBC that she saw a white man in his 30s firing a gun that was “able to shoot three to four shots a second.” She added: “It was just rapid firing. I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left.”

A video from a bystander revealed a chaotic scene.

The Response

The initial calls to 911 came in at 5:30 p.m. Law enforcement officials on the scene recovered a firearm and rifle ammunition, per CNN. Around 11:30 p.m., Gilroy police determined Christmas Hill Park was still an active crime scene. FBI agents have also responded to the scene.

Gilroy, a town known for its garlic production, hosted the festival for its 41st year. A Gilroy-area garlic producer wrote on Facebook that the shooting “shattered” the community: “Our community has worked for over 41 years to bring together our hometown of Gilroy. And in a series of selfish acts, the unspeakable has shattered what we’ve always known to be a safe and united cultural experience.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the scene “nothing short of horrific,” while Senator Kamala Harris said she was “keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts.”

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019

Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation. https://t.co/dXoEvP1cqB — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 29, 2019

The Gilroy shooting is the first mass shooting in California since April, when a gunman killed one and injured three in a synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego. It marks the most casualties in a shooting in the state since the Thousand Oaks shooting in November 2018, in which 12 victims and the shooter were killed.