What You Missed at Trump’s July 4th Spectacular

Trump spoke behind rain-streaked bulletproof glass. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly two years after Emmanuel Macron hosted President Trump for France’s Bastille Day parade, sparking jealousy in the budding authoritarian, Trump finally got his own splashy celebration of American military might on Thursday.

The July 4th celebration on the National Mall saw Trump address an adoring crowd behind rain-soaked bulletproof glass. There were tanks parked on the National Mall and military jets overhead. And hopefully you were too busy taking the day off from politics to pay any attention to it.

If so, here’s what you missed:

The speech was distinctly un-Trumpian

Trump’s 45-minute speech drew the kind of praise he gets anytime he manages to not spit up on himself while standing at a podium. The Times said he struck an “optimistic tone,” that differed markedly from the “dark message of grievance” that he delivered in his 2020 campaign launch two weeks ago. According to The Atlantic, the speech was “unusual, by Trump standards,” with “little in the way of self-congratulation; no insults hurled at enemies.” And the Daily News described it as “relatively free of the populist claptrap and barely disguised racism that characterizes so many of the president’s rally addresses.”

Instead, Trump took listeners on a rambling journey of American military history and claimed that, “Someday soon we will plant the American flag on Mars.”

.@realDonaldTrump: We are going to plant the American flag on Mars pic.twitter.com/NEeRCFzOPM — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) July 4, 2019

He shouted out Betsy Ross, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and Martin Luther King Jr., among many others. The crowd went wild.

Trump is out here reading names of prominent Americans pic.twitter.com/FtVfe16GXY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2019

He also made a pitch for young Americans to do as he says, not as he did, when it comes to military service.

Trump calls upon young people to "join our military and make a truly great statement in life. And you should do it." pic.twitter.com/wkdZa2RRDz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2019

There was this thing about Revolutionary War airports though

Trump managed to squeeze one embarrassing gaffe into the speech, praising the Continental Army for taking over airports during the American Revolution.

Here’s Trump claiming American troops secured airports during the Revolutionary War. #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/DiJDLWcDYb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2019

There were, of course, no airports during the 18th century. Trump’s apparent misreading of the word “ports” resulted in some well-earned mockery.

Washington at the Battle of Baggage Claim #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/8xBT0xanYx — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 5, 2019

Dearest Martha, please find enclosed a tracking number for my lost luggage at Philadelphia. It shall arrive to Mount Vernon via carriage in 21-25 days. Also enclosed is a receipt for the cost of parking my horse at Dulles for the weekend. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Shawna 🇺🇸⚔️🇬🇧 (@shawna1776) July 5, 2019

Never forget The Battle of Terminal 3 pic.twitter.com/ghdCVu24pB — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 5, 2019

The crowd was full of MAGA hats

Many of the people who braved the rain to see Trump speak were invited by the White House. The AP reports that aides were worried about a poor showing, so in recent days they scrambled to “distribute tickets and mobilize the Trump and GOP social media accounts to encourage participation for an event hastily arranged and surrounded with confusion.”

A crowd sure to please Trump. Photo: SUSAN WALSH/AFP/Getty Images

The result was a crowd full of Trump supporters who broke into chants of “Four more years” and “Lock her up.” They wore MAGA hats and QAnon T-shirts. They loved it.

I interviewed this guy (on the right). He is a Trump supporter who said he really liked how Trump’s July 4th speech was not political. pic.twitter.com/8fAXjlunSG — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 5, 2019

Rob Cortis brought the Trump Unity Bridge from Michigan to DC. pic.twitter.com/sXQSCX0KsX — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) July 4, 2019

There are plenty of QAnon believers at today’s Trump 4th of July pic.twitter.com/v4XcFEJ7GA — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019

But protesters were also everywhere

Trump’s so-called “Salute to America” was rife with controversy. Democratic lawmakers spoke out against it and the resistance was out in full force Thursday. They inflated the Baby Trump balloon.

Got to the Baby Trump balloon. Robert Kennedy of central NJ is one of its “babysitters.” Says they’ve had only one unpleasant incident so far with a guy who wanted to “free speech his way into the balloon.” Park police helped him on his way. pic.twitter.com/166xA92rgI — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) July 4, 2019

They trotted out the Dumping Trump robot.

Demonstrators have started playing recordings of Trump quotes — including “you are fake news” and “I’m a very stable genius” — next to the toilet Trump statue. #SaluteToAmerica #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/NasW2vkkIW — Caroline Engelmayer (@cengelmayer13) July 4, 2019

They burnt American flags and fought Trump supporters in front of the White House.

Fight breaks out in front of the White House after the protest group burns the American flag pic.twitter.com/NMbBdBAylX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019