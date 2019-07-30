Who’s Standing Out in the Debate So Far?

Benjamin Hart: Who has stood out as having a good performance amid the interruptions and general disjointedness of this affair?
Ed Kilgore: Except for the shouting, I think Bernie’s done really well.
Jeb Reed: Yeah. feels like the 2015/6 Bernie.
Matt Stieb: Bernie seems to be performing well, compared to criticisms last round that he just yelled. Having much of the debate focused on his signature issue helps.
Ezekiel Kweku: Is Hickenlooper still alive?
Ed Kilgore: I just tune out now when Beto speaks.
Adam Raymond: Yeah, he’s disappearing up there.
Ed Kilgore: Klobuchar’s managed to make more of an impression than in the first debates.
Ezekiel Kweku: I think Pete is acquitting himself well.
Margaret Hartmann: I think Bernie is doing well, I like Warren when she’s allowed to finish a thought but that’s rare.
Margaret Hartmann: I agree Pete’s doing really well. I know way more about Bullock and Delaney than I want to know.
Eric Levitz: Yeah, can’t hurt Bullock.
Jeb Reed: I’d guess it’s helping Bullock – he’s clearly trying to appeal to the people who thought the field crowded too far left in the first debate.
Ed Kilgore: Yeah, I’d agree.
Benjamin Hart: And then there’s Marianne Williamson, who is bringing some moral clarity and coherence on racism to the table. I’ve been pretty impressed.