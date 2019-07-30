Who Is This Guy and Why Is He Talking So Much?

Earlier in July, Axios reported that John Delaney’s campaign staff prodded him to drop out of the race, due mostly to his polling somewhere in the zero-percent neighborhood. Apparently CNN didn’t get the memo: During the first night of the second round of Democratic debates, the former Maryland representative appeared with great regularity, to the point that observers began to dabble in conspiracy.
For a guy who is unlikely to be in the next debate, he sure voiced a lot of opinions. Though in some of his more notable moments, his presence was more of a conceit to set up a lob for a front-runner, as was the case when Jake Tapper shifted from the former Maryland representative to Bernie Sanders on Medicare for All, or the switch from Delaney to Warren on the issue of electability and big ideas.
In the first hour of the debate, Delaney led the candidates in search interest, with his Google queries up 3,400 percent over baseline. But that might not have benefitted the ex-rep toward the end of the night:
Though the New York Times’ count of candidate-speaking time shows Delaney in a close sixth place, it appears that the confusion of his allotment served as something of a generic, centrist time warp.