Who Is John Delaney and Why Did He Talk So Much in the Debate?

Earlier in July, Axios reported that John Delaney’s campaign staff prodded him to drop out of the race, owing mostly to his polling somewhere in the zero percent neighborhood. Apparently CNN didn’t get the memo: During the first night of the second round of Democratic debates, the former Maryland representative appeared with great regularity, to the point that observers began to dabble in conspiracy theories.

I am ready to believe any "why is Delaney getting so much time" conspiracy theory at this point. — kang👎 (@jaycaspiankang) July 31, 2019

I can't tell if John Delaney is holding Jake Tapper's dog for ransom in exchange for airtime, or if he already killed the dog and Jake is taking revenge — Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) July 31, 2019

WARREN: I bel—



MODERATORS: Thank you, senator. Back to Delaney for some unknown reason. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 31, 2019

Find someone who lives you as much as CNN anchors love John Delaney. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 31, 2019

If we're being real, it's possible that John Delaney spent two years of his life running for president so that he could become best known as an Elizabeth Warren gif. https://t.co/SwkgANVVM4 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 31, 2019

For a guy who is unlikely to be in the next debate, he sure voiced a lot of opinions. Though in some of his more notable moments, it seemed he was brought in mainly to set up a question for a front-runner, as was the case when Jake Tapper shifted from the former Maryland representative to Bernie Sanders on Medicare for All or the switch from Delaney to Warren on the issue of electability and big ideas.

Elizabeth Warren just dunked on John Delaney. "I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/u1wddygXFr — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) July 31, 2019

In the first hour of the debate, Delaney led the candidates in search interest, with his Google queries up 3,400 percent over baseline. But that might not have benefited the ex-rep toward the end of the night:

Delaney: I only prepared 10 minutes worth of talking points because i never dreamed I'd be n camera so much, please stop calling on me — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 31, 2019

Somehow, the New York Times’ count of candidate-speaking time only shows Delaney in sixth place (though he came within 30 seconds of the three candidates ahead of him, Bullock, O’Rourke, and Klobuchar).

How is Delaney possibly only 6th in speaking time? https://t.co/WdGMfVUgBO — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 31, 2019

Could the debate spotlight bump Delaney’s poll numbers into the upper single digits? Only time will tell, but some are already seeing the up side of America getting to know him a little better.

Dislike of John Delaney is the thing finally bringing America together again — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) July 31, 2019

this john delaney gif is a wilder ride than any coaster i've ever been on pic.twitter.com/JJvkSCyI5g — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) July 31, 2019