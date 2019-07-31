The Wildest Moments From the Second Democratic Debate, Night 1

“Throw your hands up.” Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When CNN’s moderators weren’t cutting off candidates on Tuesday night during the second round of Democratic primary debates, they were pitting them against each another in an attempt to draw blood. It may not have been the best debate format, but it produced some entertaining moments. Here are some of the highlights:

Marianne Williamson’s defense against the dark arts

Think “wonkiness” will defeat the “dark, psychic forces” unleashed on this nation by President Donald J. Trump? Wrong!

Marianne Williamson on the “dark underbelly of America” and the “dark psychic force” that Donald Trump is bringing into the country #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/DxrxdOltWp — Variety (@Variety) July 31, 2019

Marianne: "IF YOU THINK THIS WONKINESS IS GOING TO DEAL WITH THIS DARK PSYCHIC FORCE..." pic.twitter.com/j7AdWcn5RD — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) July 31, 2019

Bernie gives a “damn” again

Sanders clearly found Tim Ryan’s suggestion that he didn’t know about his own Medicare for All bill annoying – maybe even more annoying than talk of Hillary’s emails.

Tim Ryan: you don't know



Bernie Sanders: I do know, I wrote the damn bill! #MedicareForAll #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Ip6OjmovMn — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) July 31, 2019

Later, Ryan told Sanders what we’ve all been thinking.

Throw you hands in the air if you just don’t care … for people trashing you health plan

Or one of your signature moves.

Favorite moment of the night - when Hickenlooper tells Sanders to throw his hands up: pic.twitter.com/gB2DaZlsLf — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) July 31, 2019

Don’t tell Warren what we can’t do

Elizabeth Warren and John Delaney locked horns several times on Tuesday, with the little-known Maryland congressman calling out the senator for being too far left. Warren responded with the biggest applause line of the night.

Later, she got another crack at Delaney, who’s very rich, in a discussion of her proposed wealth tax. She expressed her glee with a Monty Burns move.

The Warren wealth tax hand rub!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2YF54JwPEv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 31, 2019

Sanders dunks on Delaney, too

How does Sanders respond to claims that his Medicare for All plan is “political suicide”? Like this:

How is Sanders different from Trump?

Jake Tapper teed this one up for Sanders, and the senator didn’t miss.

Pete Buttigieg provides a facepalm moment

During a discussion of racial issues, Pete Buttigieg was asked about a recent police shooting in South Bend. His answer began with him saying, “the racial divide lives within me.”

Pete Buttigieg on how he’d convince African Americans that he should be the Democratic nominee: “As an urban mayor serving a diverse community, the racial divide lives within me.” https://t.co/OLqaiAbThb #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/JLrOjukcYA — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2019

The reaction was universal:

“The racial divide lives within me.” - Mayor Pete Dolezal #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 31, 2019

I literally choked on my water when Pete Buttigieg said "the racial divide lives within me"... — Buffie the Upper Body (@KidFury) July 31, 2019

"As an urban mayor serving a diverse community, the racial divide lives within me" - Mayor Pete with one of the dipshittiest statements anyone has ever said out loud — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) July 31, 2019

Mayor Pete was doing good, but that “racial divide lives within me” gaffe is going to be hard to live down. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) July 31, 2019