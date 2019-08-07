Bernie Sanders Pledges to Reveal UFO Evidence If Elected President

Bernie Sanders and alien. Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer. Photos: Getty Images

If Bernie Sanders makes it to the White House and learns something earth-shattering about aliens, he will reveal the information on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the Vermont senator said on Joe Rogan’s podcast Tuesday.

The promise, reported by Motherboard, came at the end of an hour-long conversation between Sanders and Rogan.

Rogan: “If you got into the office and you found out something about aliens, if you found out something about UFOs, would you let us know?”

Sanders: “Well I tell you, my wife would demand I let you know.”

Rogan: “Is your wife a UFO nut?”

Sanders: “No, she’s not a UFO nut. She goes, Bernie, ‘What is going on do you know? Do you have any access to records?’”

Rogan: “You don’t have any access? You’ll let us know though?”

Sanders: “Alright, we’ll announce it on the show. How’s that?”



Interest in UFOs has seeped into the mainstream the past couple years as media reports and government leaks have suggested that the truth really is out there. There was, in late 2017, a Times story suggesting that the U.S. government knows aliens are real and has been following them for decades. Over the next few months, several videos were released showing military aircraft encountered UFOs.

It was all enough to make some people start believing. But President Trump is not among them. This summer, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Trump about the sightings by Navy pilots. “People are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly,” Trump said.

The irony is that Trump was the preferred candidate of many in the UFO set in 2016. Not because he had evinced any support for releasing documents related to UFOs — in fact, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta is a well-known believer, and Clinton had nodded toward spilling the beans on UFOs once she got to the White House — but because of Trump’s apparent willingness to burn everything down.

As one UFO hunter told CNN in 2015, “My candidate is Donald Trump because he’s not a politician. I could be wrong, but the extraterrestrials tell me that Donald Trump is the one to lead America.”