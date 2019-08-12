Betting Markets See Warren As Likeliest Democratic Nominee for the First Time

The prediction markets like Warren. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

For the first time since the beginning of the Democratic presidential primary, Elizabeth Warren took the lead in PredictIt’s online betting markets over the weekend. Shares of the Massachusetts senator were going for as high 29 cents on Sunday, one cent more than Joe Biden’s. Senators Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders were a fairly distant third and fourth.

Warren first appeared to overtake Biden on Saturday evening, when her shares hit 26 cents.

For the first time, betting markets think Elizabeth Warren is the most likely Democratic nominee pic.twitter.com/lPPn4nlcVK — Disappointed Moms for Pete (@Kenghazi) August 11, 2019

Warren’s ascent comes as Biden falls, with both candidates seeing big swings over the past few months. In mid-May, Biden shares were going for 36 cents, while Warren was down at 10 cents. Warren’s surge is also reflected in polling, with her rising both nationally and in polls of early states as she continues to prove she has a path to the Democratic nomination.