Corey Lewandowski Might Actually Run for Senate in New Hampshire

Corey Lewandowski. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski, one of the least fondly remembered staffers on Donald Trump’s campaign, is toying with a run for the United States Senate from New Hampshire, he said Thursday. His target? Two-term Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, who narrowly defeated Scott Brown by just over 15,000 votes in 2014.

The first report of Lewandowski’s potential candidacy came from WMUR in Manchester:

GOP sources tell New Hampshire Primary Source that President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is the subject of serious discussion about being recruited to run for the U.S. Senate at a Republican National Committee meeting underway this week in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WMUR suggests that Lewandowski would be an early favorite in a Republican primary that already has two candidates, House Speaker Bill O’Brien and retired Brigadier General Donald Bolduc.

Lewandowski confirmed his interest in running to Politico, texting, “I’m seriously considering it.”

In an interview with Fox News, he explained that his candidacy could help Trump in New Hampshire, a state Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016. “The president needs a strong supporter of his on the ticket in New Hampshire,” Lewandowski said. “New Hampshire is a state he lost by 2,700 votes, but having a strong, unified ticket in the state will help him be successful in 2020.”

Lewandowski, who lives in Windham, New Hampshire, when he’s not in Washington, was Trump’s first campaign manager, but was fired from the campaign in June of 2016. He had become a lighting rod for criticism, stemming from, among other things, a battery charge brought after he was accused of grabbing a reporter at a news conference. The charge was later dropped.

Lewandowski has hung around in Trump’s orbit ever since, working on Mike Pence’s leadership PAC and writing three books about Trump. The latest, Trump: America First: The President Succeeds Against All Odds, is set to be released in October.