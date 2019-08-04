Everything We Know About the Dayton Mass Shooting

Photo: Eric Onyechefule/Twitter Police at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Nine people are dead and 16 injured after a gunman opened fire outside a nightclub in Dayton, Ohio early morning Sunday. It was the second deadly mass shooting in America in less than a day.

A Dayton Police official announced in a early morning press conference that an as of yet unidentified gunman armed with a “long gun” opened fire on bystanders in the city’s popular Oregon District at around 1 a.m. local time. Officers responding to the attack fired on the shooter, killing him, but not before he was able to kill nine people and injure another 16.

Unconfirmed reports from witnesses during and after the attack indicated that the gunman opened fire on people outside Ned Peppers Bar in the nightlight-packed Oregon District. Videos recorded and shared on social media by bystanders following the attack showed multiple bodies on the ground, and dozens of rapid-fire shots could be heard in one video shot a short distance away during the assault.

The shooter’s motive is not yet clear, and police said their investigation is ongoing.

According to unconfirmed witness accounts and photographs, the shooter appears to have been a young white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. One witness described the shooter as a “white man in all black with an [AR-15-style assault rifle]” who “just opened fire for 30 seconds straight, killing or injuring 10-20 people.”

There was just at terrorist attack out here in Dayton OH. Oregon district. White man in all black with an AR just opened fire for 30 seconds straight, Killing or injuring 10-20 people.



It's just hella people laid out on the ground pic.twitter.com/RHsulvCUqN — ClevyRicch (@SavageThaGod) August 4, 2019

A spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital told NBC News that the hospital had received 16 victims from the shooting but could provide no other information. Dayton Police later said the victims were in unknown condition.