Everything We Know About the El Paso Walmart Shooting

At least 22 people were shot and multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning. City and state officials have confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody by police and that there may have been as many as 20 fatalities.

Kianna Long and husband

Kendall Long we’re both inside the Walmart when the shooting started. They were in the freezer section and ran outside and hid inside storage containers with other people until helped arrived. #ElPaso pic.twitter.com/NYNLKZoaMG — Ivan Pierre Aguirre (@i_p_a_1) August 3, 2019

The extent of the victims’ injuries is currently unknown, but unconfirmed images and videos shared by witnesses showed several gunshot victims lying motionless on the ground in the parking lot and just inside the store. At least 11 victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News that the suspected shooter was a 21-year-old man. At one point, El Paso police announced that they were investigating reports of more than one shooter, and the city’s mayor later told CNN there were three suspects in custody, but a police spokesman announced on Saturday afternoon that only one suspect had been apprehended.

UPDATE: One person is in custody in connection with the El Paso, Texas shooting, El Paso police confirm. "We don't believe there is anybody outstanding, so we are starting to secure the scene." https://t.co/mPi7INB5mS pic.twitter.com/CtOJXmiatm — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2019

The assault seems to have begun in the Walmart parking lot sometime around 10 a.m.

Breaking: just heard a law enforcement agent telling another agent, 22 confirmed dead, 4 of which were children, from the shooting at the Walmart in #ElPaso

near #CieloVista Mall. pic.twitter.com/VcVTPvdrZH — Ivan Pierre Aguirre (@i_p_a_1) August 3, 2019

A witness who spoke with CBS News said he heard at least 10 gunshots as he was about to enter the store, and another witness told the Washington Post that the gunman was carrying a rifle, had dressed in dark clothing, and was wearing earmuffs.

Adriana and her two children were inside near the cash register when the shooting started. She says she saw 3 or 4 men in black as shooters. https://t.co/46Z5utWmE2 — Ivan Pierre Aguirre (@i_p_a_1) August 3, 2019

Here are some additional reports from witnesses, as shared on social media:

Im at walmart and theyre shooting Each other in the parking lot, FUCK — IG: wreckemray (@GeeRayAllDay_1) August 3, 2019

15+ shots, And I swear I saw an older lady drop to the floor🤢😢. Check on your family — IG: wreckemray (@GeeRayAllDay_1) August 3, 2019

There was a shooting in the El Paso Walmart and my man and his family was there but so many people got shot. Please keep them in your prayers!! I’m so shaken up — JAY-QWEL-IN (@jaquelynavy) August 3, 2019

My sister said the cashiers at Walmart got shot. Hopefully everyone is okay. Be safe https://t.co/78YBE1AL1g — Carlitos (@CarAmaya11) August 3, 2019

The Walmart is next to the Cielo Vista Mall on the east side of the border city, and area businesses were put on lockdown as a result of the shooting. Chaotic videos of at least one nearby store being evacuated by police have been shared on social media.

Multiple victims have been injured in a shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Follow live updates: https://t.co/fYaWl2ruKk pic.twitter.com/Rv5N1HtFdV — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 3, 2019

Below is footage from the perimeter of the crime scene following the attack:

BREAKING: Police are advising everyone avoid the Cielo Vista area as an active shooter alert is in effect near the Cielo Vista Mall area #ElPaso #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/cNpa5Z90Rd — Jorge Salgado (@SalgadoPhoto_) August 3, 2019

And some of the political response:

Beto O'Rourke gets emotional reacting to the El Paso shooting: "El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I'm going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown."

Via CBS pic.twitter.com/lt4R3rQusu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2019

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

This is a developing news story and this post will be continuously updated as new details are reported.