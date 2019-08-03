Everything We Know About the El Paso Walmart Shooting

At least 22 people were shot and multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning. City and state officials have confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody by police and that there may have been as many as 20 fatalities.
The extent of the victims’ injuries is currently unknown, but unconfirmed images and videos shared by witnesses showed several gunshot victims lying motionless on the ground in the parking lot and just inside the store. At least 11 victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News that the suspected shooter was a 21-year-old man. At one point, El Paso police announced that they were investigating reports of more than one shooter, and the city’s mayor later told CNN there were three suspects in custody, but a police spokesman announced on Saturday afternoon that only one suspect had been apprehended.
The assault seems to have begun in the Walmart parking lot sometime around 10 a.m.
A witness who spoke with CBS News said he heard at least 10 gunshots as he was about to enter the store, and another witness told the Washington Post that the gunman was carrying a rifle, had dressed in dark clothing, and was wearing earmuffs.
The Walmart is next to the Cielo Vista Mall on the east side of the border city, and area businesses were put on lockdown as a result of the shooting. Chaotic videos of at least one nearby store being evacuated by police have been shared on social media.
This is a developing news story and this post will be continuously updated as new details are reported.