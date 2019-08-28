Everything We Know About Hurricane Dorian

People gather at the coast hours before Hurricane Dorian arrives in Puerto Rico. Photo: Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian, currently blowing through the Atlantic at top speeds of 75 mph, will arrive in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. The storm is expected to strengthen by the time it reaches Florida on Monday, potentially picking up enough speed to become a Category 3 hurricane. It’s currently a Category 1 storm.

Here’s what we know about the first major storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

How strong is it?

On Wednesday afternoon, Dorian was upgraded to Category 1 hurricane after days as a tropical storm. The National Weather Service is warning of hurricane conditions in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra.

By the time Dorian reaches the U.S. mainland early next week, it could be a Category 3 storm, carrying top wind speeds of 129 mph.

LATEST: Tropical Storm Dorian could potentially become a major Category 3 hurricane when it reaches the Florida coast on Sunday and Monday. https://t.co/uhWWBqyDTv pic.twitter.com/W5i81Ak3Fd — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2019

How will it affect Puerto Rico?

Dorian’s outer bands began dumping rain on Puerto Rico Wednesday morning. Parts of the island are projected to see between four and ten inches as Dorian passes over.

View of #Dorian from the San Juan Puerto Rico radar as the storm moves over the Virgin Islands. Animation runs from 8 pm Tuesday evening to 12:37 pm Wednesday afternoon EDT/AST. pic.twitter.com/FqoVSqgiql — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 28, 2019

The storm poses a significant threat to Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria two years ago. The Weather Channel notes the possibility of “flash flooding and mudslides from heavy rain,” a particularly significant threat “in mountainous terrain where trees may have been downed from 2017’s Hurricane Maria.” The National Weather Service has warned that the storm will be bring more issues related to rain than wind, but that’s likely little consolation for the 30,000 families who are living with blue tarps as roofs.

Dorian will also put pressure on Puerto Rico’s rebuilt electrical grid, as the Times notes:

The storm, which is expected to reach hurricane strength before reaching land, will be the first real test of Puerto Rico’s revamped electrical grid. Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 left the entire island without power. In some places, it took a year to restore electricity.

The electrical grid remains fragile and prone to power losses, though. The authorities say they have more supplies on hand to make repairs now than they did in 2017.

Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, declared a national emergency Monday as 360 shelters were prepared to house 48,500 people. FEMA has prepared for the storm by transporting supplies to both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands before it arrives. Acting FEMA commissioner Peter Gaynor tweeted that there are more supplies positioned on the island than there were prior to Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

On Tuesday, President Trump, who has implied that it’s Puerto Rico’s fault that hurricanes keep coming, approved a national emergency.

We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile, a curfew has been announced for the Virgin Islands. It will be in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

When will it hit Florida?

That’s not entirely clear. Some projections have the storm hitting on Sunday night, others on Monday. The path, which currently suggests that Dorian will hit parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, is also subject to change.

What meteorologists know for now is that the Dorian will pass over Puerto Rico Wednesday and begin a northwest path toward Florida on Thursday. It’s currently projected to miss Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Wind Speed Probs continue to rise over South Florida as of 11AM Wed. Not a bad idea to start planning/discussing with your family what you will be doing Friday & Saturday if Dorian is still heading our way for Sunday. #NoSurprises #SetzerSays pic.twitter.com/vqoIOZTQi5 — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) August 28, 2019