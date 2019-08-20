Climate Candidate Who Proposed Climate Debate Won’t Qualify for Climate Debate

Sorry, Jay. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

In June, a small, first-year-of-the-primary controversy emerged when Washington Governor Jay Inslee proposed a field-wide town hall on climate change and the Democratic National Committee told him that if he participated in an unofficial event focused on the crisis of our time, he would be barred from official DNC debates in the future. In July, the tone of the conversation changed when CNN announced it would host a climate-only debate in New York on September 4 for candidates who made the cut for the next all-issue debate by snagging at least 2 percent in four qualifying polls.

Unfortunately for Inslee — who has proposed a plan for a 100-percent renewable, zero-emission America by 2035 — it appears unlikely that he will get invited to the debate he proposed, as he hasn’t reached 2 percent in any polls approved by the DNC. The Earth is warming, but it is also cruel.

It’s a gutting blow to his candidacy — like if Mike Gravel didn’t qualify for a chat on being digitally controlled by teenagers — in both pride and practice. At the last two debates, Inslee was not able to achieve a breakout moment in the brief discussions on global warming, and without tagging his name to the climate-exclusive event, it’s more likely that he will fall out the running with other non-qualifying campaigns.

Though Inslee will be there only in spirit, nine candidates have made the cut for the climate debate: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, and Andrew Yang. However, only eight have agreed to show: On September 4, Harris will be attending a fundraiser in Los Angeles.