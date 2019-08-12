What We Know About Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy is highly anticipated. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry

Barbara Sampson, the chief medical examiner of New York City, announced Sunday evening that she had completed an autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein. She declined, however, to announce any conclusions, saying in a statement that her “determination is pending further information at this time.”

The results of Epstein’s autopsy are highly anticipated in the aftermath of his apparent suicide early Saturday, which has launched many conspiracy theories and resulted in calls for investigation into the Manhattan prison where he was held.

According to the New York Times, though, Sampson “is confident the cause of death is suicide by hanging.” She’s being cautious before releasing her determination and “wants more information from law enforcement.” NBC News also reports that “suicide remains the presumed cause of death and that no sign of foul play has emerged.”

Epstein was not on suicide watch at the time of his apparent hanging, though he had previously spent nearly a week under strict supervision. That came after he was found unconscious with marks on his neck on July 23. On July 29, he was taken off suicide watch at the request of his lawyers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In the weeks between his being removed from suicide watch and his death, Epstein was not properly monitored. The Times reported Sunday that Epstein was housed alone, against standard practice, and was not checked on every 30 minutes, also against protocol.

Attorney General William Barr appeared to be referring to these issues on Monday when he told reporters, “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

Among the little information Sampson shared about Epstein’s autopsy Sunday is that Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, was allowed to observe her autopsy at the request of Epstein’s representatives. Baden, who once hosted the HBO show Autopsy, has conducted private autopsies after high-profile deaths like those of Michael Brown and former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez.

The results of the autopsy could trigger new legal action in the Epstein case, according to The Daily Beast, which reports that if his death is formally ruled a suicide, his estate “could press a claim for wrongful death while he was in the custody of the state.”