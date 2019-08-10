Jeffrey Epstein Dead After Reported Suicide

Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry

Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier and convicted sex offender, killed himself in his jail cell on Friday night, three law-enforcement sources tell ABC News. Epstein was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. He was 66.

According to NBC News, Epstein hung himself and was taken to a hospital from the MCC on Saturday morning in cardiac arrest.

Epstein had apparently survived an earlier injury while in prison last month, but it was clear if that injury was the result of a suicide attempt or an attack.

