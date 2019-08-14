John Hickenlooper Considering Ending Presidential Bid to Run for Senate: Report

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has had a hard time standing out among the 20-plus crowd currently running for the Democratic nomination. He hasn’t been able to break the 1 percent mark in polls, isn’t expected to make the cut for the September debate, and — despite posting a thirst trap-adjacent pic prior to the second debate — wasn’t able to make a memorable impression, aside from getting made fun of by Bernie Sanders.

For all these reasons and hopefully a few more, Hickenlooper is considering dropping out of the race to pursue a Senate run in Colorado, according to four Democrats familiar with his thinking who spoke with the New York Times. At the Wing Ding fundraiser in northern Iowa this weekend, Hickenlooper and fellow 2020 hopeful Colorado Senator Michael Bennet had a quiet moment driving “around Clear Lake for about 20 minutes,” in which it’s possible they could have discussed how indistinguishable their presidential bids have been, or the new Denver Post poll funded by “a national Democratic group involved in Senate races” showing Hickenlooper’s 51-point lead over the Democrats currently in the Senate race.

Hickenlooper said in February that he’s “not cut out to be a senator,” and did not comment on the report on Tuesday. Still, there may be a lane open for him: An allied super PAC published a poll Monday showing the former governor 13 points ahead of Republican incumbent Cory Gardner, who is having Trump trouble in a state with a large number of unaffiliated voters and a presidential approval rating as low as 39 percent last month.

Hickenlooper is one of three Democrats — including Steve Bullock and Beto O’Rourke — that have been encouraged by some in the party to ditch their presidential ambitions and run for Senate. The two-term governor of Montana, Bullock is facing pressure to run against Republican Steve Daines, while Beto O’Rourke has been urged to drop out to challenge John Cornyn in Texas. All three candidates could help Democrats in the longshot goal of retaking the Senate, though Bullock and O’Rourke — aided by their name recognition — face the unique prospect of flipping a solidly red seat.