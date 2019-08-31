Everything We Know About the Odessa Mass Shooting

Photo: Ernest Villanueva/Twitter Bullet holes in the window of of a pickup truck on Interstate 20 near Odessa, Texas

At least five people were killed and another 21 injured after a gunman opened fire on drivers and pedestrians from his vehicle in Midland and Odessa, Texas on Saturday. The gunman originally opened fire after he was pulled over in Midland, shooting a police officer, and he then began firing at random drivers and pedestrians while driving along Interstate 20 and Highway 91. He was later killed after a gun battle with police. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in four weeks, following the massacre at an El Paso Walmart August 3.

Below is everything we know so far.

The Attack

According to Midland Mayor Jerry Morales, the shooting began after a white man in his 30s was pulled over a little after 4 p.m. on Friday. The as-of-yet unidentified gunman fired on the officer, then drove away, firing randomly at drivers and pedestrians from his vehicle as he drove on Interstate 20 and Highway 90 from Midland to Odessa — about 20 miles away. At one point, the gunman switched vehicles, hijacking a post office truck, but he was ultimately cornered by police in the parking lot of the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa. The shooter was killed in the gun battle that followed.

Five people were killed and another 21 injured, including three law enforcement officers, according to Odessa police.

The motive of the shooter is not yet clear.

The shooter is going around shooting moving vehicles. Stay off I-20 between Odessa and Midland. pic.twitter.com/IeQ4oBF1nP — Ernest Villanueva (@ErnestVillanu13) August 31, 2019

BREAKING: Multiple active shooters reported in Midland and Odessa, Texas https://t.co/gdm1jbYcXA pic.twitter.com/JXyRbvrkMM — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) August 31, 2019

