Barack and Michelle Obama Are Reportedly Buying a Mansion in Martha’s Vineyard

As the rest of the Democratic Party battles over how to end the Trump presidency, one of Barack Obama’s main challenges in the near-future will be figuring out who has the right of way on the briar-lined, one-way lanes of Martha’s Vineyard. According to TMZ, Barack and Michelle Obama are in escrow for the $14.85 million mansion of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, although the former first family are reportedly paying less than listed price.

In 2017, a spokesman for the Obamas denied that they were looking to buy on the Massachusetts island that they visited each year during his presidency. But it appears that the recent stay this summer in Grousbeck’s home changed their minds.

The almost-7,000-square-foot house is located on a pond outside of Edgartown, one of the island’s six villages. According to the real estate listing, the mansion has “7 bedrooms, 8 baths, multiple entertaining spaces including a vaulted ceiling living room with stone fireplace, a Chef’s kitchen, and formal dining room surrounded by a wall of windows,” in addition to a pool, a jacuzzi, a garden, a private beachfront, and a boathouse. The annual monthly cost of the house, assuming a standard 30-year loan, is listed at a staggering $63,969. Considering that the couple recently signed a joint $65 million book deal with Penguin Random House and received an undisclosed-sum for their collaboration with Netflix, that mortgage might not hurt as much as the recent doubt in Obama’s legacy expressed by some 2020 Democrats.