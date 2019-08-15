Report: Trump, Who Is the President, Wants to Buy Greenland

Future home of a Trump golf course? Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

There have been many, many points during Donald Trump’s presidency when he has seemed to resemble less a world leader than an excitable toddler, from his obsession with a “space force” to his joyous turn honking a truck horn to his innumerable tantrums. The news that he has expressed interest in buying Greenland — as in purchasing the entire thing — fits right in with a leader who sees the world as a Risk board to be tipped over. The Wall Street Journal has the scoop:

In meetings, at dinners and in passing conversations, Mr. Trump has asked advisers whether the U.S. can acquire Greenland, listened with interest when they discuss its abundant resources and geopolitical importance, and, according to two of the people, has asked his White House counsel to look into the idea.

Some of his advisers have supported the concept, saying it was a good economic play, two of the people said, while others dismissed it as a fleeting fascination that will never come to fruition. It is also unclear how the U.S. would go about acquiring Greenland even if the effort were serious.

There are two major problems with Trump’s grand vision. For one, Greenland is fully controlled by Denmark, a country the president may or not may not be familiar with (he’s visiting next month). For another, there is no indication that the place is for sale — though it should be said that America did once try to acquire it and currently maintains military bases there.

Still, Trump’s plan makes a certain kind of intuitive sense. By backing out of the Paris climate treaty, he may help accelerate a rapid warming trend that’s already gripping Greenland. In just a couple decades, the place may be fit for a championship golf course or two.