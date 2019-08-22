Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Sarah Sanders is the latest onetime Trump administration official to push her way through the revolving door between the White House and Fox News. The former White House press secretary, who left that job in June, has signed on as a Fox News contributor, the network announced Thursday. She’ll make her debut on President Trump’s favorite show, Fox & Friends, September 6.

Sanders, who replaced newly minted Dancing With the Stars contestant Sean Spicer as press secretary in 2017, is the third top communications official to take a job at Fox over the past year. Last October, former White House communications director Hope Hicks joined Fox Corporation as chief communications officer. And just last month, Raj Shah, who previously served as White House deputy press secretary, joined the Fox Corporation.

Unlike Hicks and Shah though, Sanders will be appearing on air, where she might run into people like Thomas Homan, a Fox contributor and former acting ICE director, and David Bossie, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager.

The revolving door between the White House and Fox News swings both ways. In fact, more people have migrated from Fox News to the Trump administration than the other way around, according to Media Matters. Some are still around, including Ben Carson, John Bolton, and Monica Crowley. While others, such as Sebastian Gorka, Heather Nauert, and Bill Shine, have moved on.

Sanders won’t just be reminded of her old job when she’s at her new job; she’ll also be reminded of home. Among her new colleagues at Fox News is her father, former Arkansas governor and terrible comedian, Mike Huckabee.