‘Sheriff’ Joe Arpaio Announces Campaign for Maricopa County Sheriff

Arpaio pictured with Trump in 2016. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Putting his recent presidential pardon to good use, Joe Arpaio announced Sunday night that he intends to run for sheriff of Maricopa County, a seat he held from 1993 to 2017.

Since losing the 2016 sheriff’s race by a little over 11 percent, the 87-year-old has remained quite active. In July 2017, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court by refusing to end racial profiling practices against Latinos while in office. His sentencing was expected for October of that year, before he was pardoned by President Trump in August, in part because he “kept Arizona safe!” The next year, Arpaio ran for Senate, losing in the primary with a stable 19 percent of the vote.

Now, he hopes to return to the seat that brought him national infamy — and cost Phoenix-area taxpayers over $140 million in court fees — announcing his candidacy on a date important to him: August 25 is both the day Trump pardoned him in 2017 and his wife Ava’s birthday.

As sheriff of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, Arpaio habitually violated the rights of his constituents. As New York’s Eric Levitz notes:

At least 157 prisoners, most of them Tent City detainees, died during Arpaio’s tenure; a quarter of those deaths were suicides. In his announcement, Arpaio promised to “reopen Tent City Jail and bring back his popular jail policies,” adding “Watch out world! We are back!”