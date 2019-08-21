The Wildest Comments From Trump’s Chaotic Wednesday

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“Numb to Trump” op-eds have become their own micro-genre in the past few years, but every so often a day will come along in which a string of jaw-dropping comments will slap the desensitized awake. Wednesday, with its bounty of unhinged quotes, was one of those days, beginning before dawn, with a 4:34 a.m. tweet in which the president quoted a conspiracy theorist comparing his popularity in Israel to the “second coming of God” and saying that “Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel” in an effort to defend himself after insulting millions of American Jews.

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world...and the Jewish people in Israel love him.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

....like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

.....all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

From that measured start, Trump moved on to his other high-profile spat of the week, as he sparred with the entire country of Denmark. After reports emerged that the president in 2019 wanted to buy the autonomous island of Greenland from the Danes, the country’s politicians called the president “rude,” “a spoiled child,” and “smug and disrespectful.” Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said the idea was “absurd.” In response, Trump lobbed his usual smear at women in power, calling Frederiksen “nasty.” In a characteristically unaware statement, he told reporters before heading to Kentucky, “I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something.”

What else? In that same press scrum on the White House lawn, Trump said he is looking “very seriously” into an executive order to end birthright citizenship, which was established by the 14th Amendment and passed in 1868 in order to secure citizenship for former slaves. And adding to his delusion of grandeur in Israel, Trump called himself “the chosen one” when it came to balancing the China trade relationship by thrusting the U.S. into a trade war without an endgame. “Somebody had to do it,” he told reporters.

As if his reputation in the European Union needed any further damage, Trump threatened to “release” captured ISIS fighters from the continent in their respective countries if “Europe doesn’t take them.” It was the second time this month Trump had proposed that ultimatum: On August 2, he told reporters, “We have 2,500 ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take,” and, if they were not received, “we’ll probably have to release them to Europe.”

And just to ensure a dystopian twinge to the day, Trump said he has instructed the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to “go out and buy a lot of” a “stimulant” that he believes will help reduce the startling rate of vet suicides. The drug is essentially just nasal-spray ketamine, which was recently approved by the FDA as an antidepressant. Shortly after taking off from his extended rant on the White House lawn, Trump arrived in Kentucky, where he told a group of veterans that he wanted to give himself the Medal of Honor.”