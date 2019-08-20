Trump Cancels Denmark Meeting Because He Can’t Buy Greenland

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump has reportedy mused to his aides about buying Greenland from Denmark, an idea so silly his own aides aren’t sure if the president means it seriously. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea “an absurd discussion,” noting, among other problems, that Greenland has autonomy and cannot simply be sold off by Denmark.

Now, Trump is cancelling a planned meeting with the Danish — either because he’s angry Denmark won’t sell him a country that it can’t sell, or because its prime minister pointed out that his idea is crazy, or both:

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

During the 2016 presidential primary, Ted Cruz said, “I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the button. I mean, we’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark.” So the good news is that Trump is still exceeding expectations.